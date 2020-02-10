Coronavirus breakthrough may help slow virus spread

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Australian researchers say they have discovered a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The new coronavirus is said to originate from Wuhan, China. As of Monday, February 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected 40,000 others.

There is no specific vaccine or treatment for the virus yet. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could accelerate the development of effective treatments.

The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Until now, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

Researchers at the University of Sydney have stated that living coronavirus cells will respond more precisely than synthetic cells. This will help doctors diagnose infected patients more quickly and accurately, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

