Coronavirus breakthrough? Scientists successfully use antiviral drug on patient

Scientists have successfully used an experimental drug on a single American coronavirus patient, which has recovered, raising hope as China battles the deadly epidemic.

Chinese health officials announced on Monday that an additional 103 people have died from coronaviruses, bringing the global death toll to 1,013 worldwide. majority in mainland China. More than 6,000 remained in critical condition in the hospital, officials said. About 4,000 people have recovered from the disease.

People in protective clothing wait near an entrance to the Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing estate during the evacuation of Hong Kong residents. Photo / AP

The epidemic killed 974 people in Hubei province, the epicenter of the public health crisis. A Japanese citizen and an American citizen were recorded dead in Wuhan over the weekend.

More than 25,000 people remained hospitalized in mainland China and about 76,000 were under medical observation, according to Chinese officials.

In Japan, an additional 65 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for the virus, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health. Pressure is mounting to test everyone on the ship now docked in Yokohama, where 135 people are believed to have been infected.

US officials have confirmed that doctors in Wuhan, China, began testing an experimental drug called remdesivir last week.

The drug, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, was successfully used on the first American patient, a 35-year-old man in Snohomish County, Washington. He recovered, but only one case cannot determine to what extent the drug may have contributed.

Although remdesivir failed a clinical trial on Ebola, it has shown promise in laboratory tests against other coronaviruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) ).

Timothy Sheahan, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said that instead of developing a new drug for each emerging virus, the hope is that remdesivir could be widely helpful and effective against multiple coronaviruses.

“I think starting a clinical trial is essential to determine if this drug will work” against the coronavirus, said Sheahan.

One of the clinical studies will test remdesivir in infected patients who are hospitalized but do not have severe symptoms. The other will test it on people with severe infections, on extra oxygen or with other complications.

Gilead is providing Chinese researchers with the drug free of charge, spokeswoman Sonia Choi said.

An advanced team of experts from the World Health Organization has arrived in China to help lay the groundwork for a larger team, organization officials said on Monday.

The team is led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian doctor and epidemiologist, who previously worked on WHO’s response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

“Bruce and his colleagues will work with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. a daily press conference.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, says that a team of experts has arrived in China to lay the groundwork for a larger team. Photo / AP

WHO officials declined to be informed of details of what Aylward’s team would do in China, describing the members as health professionals who would have a large degree of autonomy to coordinate with their local counterparts.

“The team is there first to learn,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program.

Tedros had gone to Beijing for preliminary talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese officials in late January, during which it was agreed that an international mission would be sent, but subsequent deliberations on its format lasted for weeks.

Some public health experts have criticized the Chinese government for initially misleading the world about the threat posed by the epidemic.

“We have been deceived,” said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University, who also provides technical assistance to WHO, at the Washington Post.

A new disease transmission model created by researchers at the University of Toronto suggests that the coronavirus epidemic started in November, a month earlier than is commonly believed.

READ MORE:

• The number of coronavirus deaths exceeds 1000: 103 die in a single day

• Coronavirus: Kiwi passenger stunned by lack of controls entering New Zealand

• Coronavirus: new maps theorize that some who escaped Wuhan have reached New Zealand

The model uses open data to reproduce epidemiological scenarios, allowing researchers to test certain accounts of the epidemic.

Although this is only a model, it can provide a plausible explanation for how the virus was able to spread so quickly – useful in the absence of hard evidence.

“You cannot reach this level of cases if the epidemic started in December even if you have pushed reproduction very high,” said David Fisman, professor at the Dalla Lana school of public health and one of the creators of the model. A declaration.

Emergency workers in China soaked cars, buildings and planes with a disinfectant spray on Monday in an effort to clear the virus from the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic began.

A sign on a pharmacy in Beijing, China. Photo / AP

It is unclear how effective the method is, especially when you consider that the whole region is under the influence of a trip and that many people do not venture outside.

So far, experts believe that coronavirus is widely transmitted by close person-to-person contact and by respiratory droplets. “Some coronaviruses can persist on surfaces, but I don’t usually think of a street as a surface that I care about,” said Rivers.

The Hong Kong Health Protection Center announced on Tuesday morning that it would evacuate residents of an apartment building after two people were diagnosed with a coronavirus while they lived in 10-story apartments. one of the other.

Officials said engineers from the Hong Kong housing department would investigate the sewage system in the building to see if it could be causing the virus to spread.

During the 2003 SARS epidemic, more than 300 people were infected in the Amoy Gardens apartment complex in Kowloon, Hong Kong, which ultimately led to the quarantine of the apartment complex. Officials later said the epidemic had spread through bathroom drain pipes.

Some 3,600 passengers and crew members were cleared from a quarantined ferry in Hong Kong on Sunday after the 1,800 crew members tested negative for the virus. It was feared that the crew could have come into contact with infected passengers on a previous trip.

World leaders feel the impact

In Washington, President Donald Trump said on Monday that Xi had reassured him that coronavirus cases should decrease during the warmer months.

“He feels very confident, he feels very confident,” said Trump. “And he feels that, again as I mentioned, in April or during the month of April, heat usually kills this type of virus. So that would be a good thing.”

Trump made the remarks during a meeting with governors at the White House. Friday, he had spoken to the Chinese leader.

In Canada, the coronavirus will “no doubt” have a “real” impact on the economy, said the country’s finance minister on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses residents as he inspects new work to prevent and control coronavirus pneumonia in a neighborhood in Beijing. Photo / AP

In a speech at an Economic Club of Canada meeting in Alberta, Bill Morneau said the virus has the potential to disrupt supply chains and strike the Canadian tourism industry. He also noted that oil prices have dropped 15% since the start of the epidemic due to lower demand and fewer flights to and from China.

There have been seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada.

Russian health officials are monitoring more than 20,000 people in their country for signs of the virus, including 6,000 Chinese citizens. So far, two cases of viruses have been discovered.

The Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service warned on Monday of “economic plunder” of retailers seeking to take advantage of the crisis, with the cost of medical masks rising sharply across Russia.

“The sharp increase in the retail price of medical masks in 68 regions of the Russian Federation has all the indications of an” economic plunder “during a period of increased demand,” the FAS said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that pharmacies that charge higher prices for drugs and medical masks should see their licenses canceled.

A senior Chinese diplomat has been quarantined by Russian authorities for security reasons, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The diplomat, Consul General Cui Shaochun, arrived in Ekaterinburg on Thursday to take up his new post but has yet to meet any Russian diplomats, according to Interfax.

Donations flow

Li Ka-Shing, the wealthiest person in Hong Kong, has pledged $ 12.9 million to help Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic.

The donation was made through the Li Ka Shing Foundation, which announced on Monday that it would make the donation “in support of frontline health care professionals fighting the new coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan”.

Li, who has an estimated net worth of US $ 29.4 billion, is one of the best known philanthropists in Asia. Its charity is the second largest private, privately run foundation in the world, after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

On Thursday, the Gates Foundation announced that it would allocate $ 100 million US to the global response to the coronavirus epidemic. A number of other wealthy figures have pledged to help fight the epidemic.

The Jack Ma Foundation, created and named after the Chinese billionaire and co-founder of the Alibaba group, pledged $ 14.4 million to fight the epidemic in late January. Funding will go mainly to research on vaccines underway in Chinese institutions.

Other online names that have donated millions of dollars include online food delivery company Meituan Dianping, logistics subsidiary Cainiao Global and the Tencent Charity Foundation. Alibaba’s payment and health subsidiaries also offer free loans and services to those affected.

.