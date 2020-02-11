Coronavirus breakthrough? Scientists successfully use antiviral drugs in patients

China tentatively returned to work after the outbreak of the corona virus caused the New Lunar New Year to stand still. However, as the epidemic increased the number of deaths, much of the country stopped and many worked from home.

Chinese health officials have announced that 103 more people have died from coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 1013 worldwide. The Ministry of Health in Hubei Province also confirmed 2,097 new cases of the disease, which has now affected more than 42,000 people worldwide, majority in mainland China. According to the authorities, more than 6,000 people were still in critical condition in the hospital.

Protective suit personnel wait near an entrance to Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing development, to evacuate residents in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

The outbreak claimed 974 lives in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the public health crisis. A Japanese and an American citizen were reported dead in Wuhan over the weekend.

More than 25,000 people remained in hospital in mainland China, and according to Chinese officials, around 76,000 were under medical supervision.

In Japan, another 65 people on board a quarantine cruise ship said the virus was positive, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health. Pressure is increasing to test everyone on the ship, which is now docked in Yokohama, where 135 people are infected. Eleven Americans are additional people, said the cruise ship operator.

Previously, US officials confirmed that doctors in Wuhan, China, started testing an experimental drug called Remdesivir last week.

The drug, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, was successfully used on the first US patient, a 35-year-old man in Snohomish County, Washington. He recovered, but one case cannot determine the extent to which the drug contributed.

Although Remdesivir has failed an Ebola clinical trial, it has shown promise in laboratory tests against other coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (Mers).

Timothy Sheahan, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said that instead of developing a new drug for every emerging virus, there is hope that remdesivir will be generally useful and effective against multiple corona viruses.

“I think starting a clinical trial is important to determine if this drug works against the coronavirus,” said Sheahan.

In one of the clinical studies, remdesivir is tested on infected patients who are in the hospital but have no severe symptoms. The other test is done on people with severe infections who get extra oxygen or have other complications.

A sign on a pharmacy in Beijing, China. Photo / AP

According to spokeswoman Sonia Choi, Gilead is making the drug available to Chinese researchers free of charge.

An advance team of experts from the World Health Organization has arrived in China to lay the foundation for a larger team, officials from the organization said.

The team is led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian doctor and epidemiologist, who previously worked on WHO’s response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

“Bruce and his colleagues will work with their Chinese counterparts to ensure that we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

WHO officials declined to go into details of Aylward’s team’s activities in China. They referred to the members as medical professionals who would be given a high degree of autonomy in coordinating with local colleagues.

“The team is primarily there to learn,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

Tedros had traveled to Beijing in late January for preliminary talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese officials, where it was agreed to send an international mission, but the subsequent discussions on the format took weeks.

In China, rescue workers soaked disinfectant spray on cars, buildings, and planes to clear the virus from the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic started.

It is unclear how effective the method is, especially when you consider that the entire region is under a travel ban and many people don’t venture outside.

So far, experts assume that the corona virus is largely transmitted through close personal contact and breath drops.