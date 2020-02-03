Coronavirus brings Gisborne Port to its knees

The coronavirus epidemic has brought New Zealand’s second largest log export port to its knees today, with shocking news from its exporting customers that more logs cannot be loaded for China.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gaddum at the port of Eastland in Gisborne said that log exports are the main source of revenue for the port and that the advice, although temporary, is “extremely important”.

The Eastland Wood Council said Monday it is meeting with members and contractors to temporarily discuss halting harvesting and trucking, with one of the major buyers of log exports signaling that it will no longer take product from from Wednesday.

Gaddum said the port company received the information “out of the blue” on Sunday evening, although there were forecasts last week that log exports could be affected by delays in reopening businesses in China after the Lunar New Year due to the new coronavirus.

A log ship is in the port of Gisborne and will be loaded, but two others at anchor will not be loaded, he said.

Boards of log exporters said that factories in China could no longer take wood, Gaddum said.

However, the Herald learned that only one log export company, one of the largest in the country, had informed its suppliers that it was curbing exports.

An industry insider who declined to be named said the other major log exporters continued to accept the supply of logs and would continue to send them to New Zealand ports that handle log ships. However, he admitted that the harvest would slow down due to the situation in China.

His claim for a limited judgment on the newspapers was supported by another company. But the company said the situation is changing so quickly that it may not remain the case.

In an update on Monday evening, the port of Eastland said it now understands that several companies in the region will soon temporarily stop all log exports. But he said several others are planning to continue shipping products through the port of Eastland to markets such as Korea.

“There may also be some products destined for China, albeit at considerably reduced volumes. This will depend on the restrictions on movement between China and New Zealand, which are strictly observed.

“The port of Eastland remains open and we continue to work closely with our customers.”

The port is owned by the Tairawhiti Trust, the only shareholder in the Eastland Group that operates the port.

Eastland Port’s revenues last year were $ 97 million, most of which came from log exports.

Gaddum said that between port workers and contractors, about 100 people work in the port. There would be no dismissals because the situation was considered temporary.

Although newspapers are its main activity, the port is also an export gateway for squash and also obtains cruise activities.

Tauranga also faces a blow

Fear of the coronavirus will “undoubtedly” hit export volumes at the port of Tauranga, but the payoff will be short term, said CEO Mark Cairns.

The international hub is New Zealand’s largest export port and its share price is already feeling the bite of investor concern over the Chinese virus, closing Friday at $ 7.58 after a peak of $ 8 in early January.

READ MORE:

• Stocks sinking due to fear of a virus epidemic that will weigh on the global economy

Cairns expects Chinese forestry exports to slow and outbound volumes of meat and dairy products will also be affected as parts of China continue to be locked and quarantined, with subsequent impacts on Chinese industry and trade sectors.

He said that PoT expects to know more about the situation in Chinese ports this week.

“We are keeping a close eye on this, but it will have an impact on our exports, no doubt. But it’s in the short term.”

Port of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

The company would give more advice to the market in its announcement of interim results for fiscal year 2020 on February 28.

Cairns noted that the PoT had withstood the impacts of other global virus emergencies and economic crises, and that they proved to be short-term.

Log exports last year already reflected a sharp drop in international prices and demand. The port company reported a 5.2% drop in log export volumes in late October to just over 1.7 million tonnes in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Exports of dairy products also declined – 1.7% from the corresponding period July 1 to September 30 in 2019. Container volumes, however, increased 5.8%.

At the company’s annual meeting in October, Cairns told shareholders that, based on the performance of the first quarter and notwithstanding any significant market change, profits for the full year are expected to be between 96 and 101 millions of dollars – the same indicative range given for the year 2019. record result.

Cairns’ prediction that the impact of the coronavirus on the port would be short-lived is confirmed by the director of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners, Mark Lister.

“It is a first class structural asset. Its stock price exceeded $ 8 and exports have yet to move around the world. It will by no means be a flagship, but will it have a short-term impact? Yes. degree that we don’t know. “

Lister said the port, with its national economic infrastructure component, was “a little more resilient” than other companies affected by international events.

The increase of $ 8 or more in its share price was due to expectations of a political change in the port sector and questions about the future of the port of Auckland.

This, along with the government’s recently announced multi-billion dollar infrastructure funding program, “continued in the background.”

“This is a potentially more important factor in the stock price in the medium term than what we see with coronaviruses.

“At this point, I’m on the same wavelength as Mark [Cairns] in terms of overall impact. Based on what we’ve seen in the past with events like this, they’re exploding.

“But that being said, how can we predict a medical situation like this? Usually the markets stop panicking when it becomes clear that the number of new cases is peaking and stabilizing. But we’re probably not there yet the.

“The market shoots first and asks questions later.”

Other major New Zealand ports say they are monitoring developments closely.

The Lyttelton Port company expects to have a short-term impact on export volumes, particularly for meat, dairy products and logs.

Marketing director Simon Munt said there would also be an impact on imports caused by lower productivity in China.

“Our experience in the past is that the impact will likely be relatively short term, but we hope to develop a clearer picture as we learn more this week.”

The main ports of entry for the Auckland ports have stated that no impact has yet been felt, but are preparing in the event that action is necessary to protect the health and safety of its staff. Regular assessment meetings are held and the port company remains in close contact with the authorities.

“As we are a dominant port on imports, it is already a calm time of year for us – after Christmas and after the Chinese New Year – so we do not expect a major impact on volumes”, a said spokesperson Matt Ball.

The company did not expect any impact on the number of cruise ship visits. The port of Tauranga either.

.