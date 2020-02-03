Coronavirus brings Gisborne Port to its knees

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
29
Coronavirus brings Gisborne Port to its knees

The coronavirus epidemic has brought New Zealand’s second largest log export port to its knees today, with shocking news from its exporting customers that more logs cannot be loaded for China.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gaddum at the port of Eastland in Gisborne said that log exports are the main source of revenue for the port and that the advice, although temporary, is “extremely important”.

In an update on Monday evening, the port of Eastland said it now understands that several companies in the region will soon temporarily stop all log exports. But he said several others are planning to continue shipping products through the port of Eastland to markets such as Korea.

Tauranga also faces a blow

Port of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR