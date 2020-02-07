Coronavirus: Brit on quarantined cruise ship tests positive for virus

A British passenger on a cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus.

Princess Cruises said 41 other people, including the Briton, tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan.

The British passenger is Alan Steele of Wolverhampton, who published on social media that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

Mr. Steele, who is said to be on a honeymoon, posted on Facebook that he had no symptoms but was taken to hospital.

He added, “Just to let you know that I have been diagnosed with the virus and that I am being transported to the hospital.

“I would also like to say that at the moment I am showing no symptoms if just as possible a carrier.

“I will let you know how I am if possible.”

The announcement comes after a third person in the UK was diagnosed with a coronavirus and is believed to have contracted the disease in Singapore.

This third patient has been reported to be a middle-aged British man who is believed to be the first British national to contract the disease.

Another Diamond Princess passenger said the British man who tested positive for the virus was on honeymoon and will be separated from his new wife when he is removed from the ship for treatment.

David Abel said in a Facebook video update that he had dinner with the unnamed man.

He added, “He will almost certainly leave the ship today – really, really ashamed.

“I have no idea how he should feel … they are on their honeymoon.

“He is going to quarantine in a medical establishment and she must remain on board the ship because she has no symptoms.

“It’s going to be really, really difficult for him, so think of those passengers who just don’t know what’s going to happen in front of them.”

Princess Cruises said quarantine of the ship was to end on February 19, except “unforeseen developments”.

The company also confirmed that all of the affected guests were being transported to the hospital.

The additional 41 cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with the virus on board the cruise ship to 61.

In a statement, the company added: “Princess Cruises can confirm that the nationalities of the 41 people tested positive for the coronavirus are from Argentina (one); Australia (five); Canada (five), Japan (21); United Kingdom (one) and United States (eight). ”

The latest diagnoses come as health experts have issued a new warning to travelers from several Asian countries.

There are 78 people with British passports – including the crew – on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, sources told the PA news agency.

There are no plans to fly anyone from the ship and return to the UK at this time.

The third patient to have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK is said to have been diagnosed in Brighton and transferred to St Thomas Hospital in London, where an infectious diseases unit is located, on Thursday afternoon.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Center for Infectious Diseases at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

One is a student at York University while the other is a family member.

They had traveled from China in the days before their diagnosis.

The government is now urging travelers from countries like Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea to isolate themselves if they start to feel bad.

The other countries on the list are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Macao, as well as mainland China.

Anyone arriving from these places should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people if they develop symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath, advises the advice.

Officials in protective gear chat near the Diamond Princess cruise ship (Eugene Hoshiko / AP / PA)

Until Thursday, this advice only concerned people traveling from Wuhan to China.

The British Foreign Office advised the British in China to leave if they can.

More than 80 British citizens and family members who were the first to be quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral have been informed that they can leave next Thursday.

The group spends 14 days in isolation but will be released next week as long as they have no symptoms.

A separate Hong Kong ship, the World Dream, has about 66 British passport holders on board, officials told PA. No one on this ship has tested positive.

PA understands that passengers cannot leave the ship but are not quarantined and can move freely on board.

The global death toll from the coronavirus rose to 636 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 31,161. Some 260 cases have been recorded outside of China.

It appeared on Thursday that the Chinese doctor sanctioned by the authorities for having issued an early warning on the coronavirus died of the disease.

Wuhan Central Hospital said on its social media account that Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, was “unfortunately infected during the fight against the pneumonia of the new coronavirus infection”.

Mr. Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumors” about the illness in late December, reports said.

Meanwhile, a newborn baby has become the youngest to be diagnosed with the disease.

Only a handful of children contracted the new coronavirus, which was most severe in the elderly.