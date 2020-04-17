Coronavirus: British woman dies of Covid 19 one week after birth

A British woman died of heart attacks just seven days after giving birth.

Mother of three Salina Shaw “fought for her life” but later succumbed to the virus, her partner told the Sun.

Shaw, who was just 37 years old, gave birth to her third daughter on April 7. She died on Easter Sunday.

Her cousin wrote on Facebook that she was “taken out of this world too soon”.

“But out of this complete sadness, everyone must know that this lady was a forced, powerful single girl, with a fire in her womb and a determination you would never have seen in anyone.

“Her smile lit up a room as soon as she walked in, always with little exchange and always alert! She lived life to the fullest, she took her girls on a dream vacation to Jamaica, Dubai, America, the list went on.”

Her cousin wrote that Shaw lost her mother shortly after giving birth to her first daughter, who is now almost 18 years old.

“So she instinctively taught her daughter to follow in her footsteps and show them how to be independent in their own rights.

“She adored her own and other children so built a successful child company to share her love and wisdom. A true legend!”

According to her grieving partner, Abdul Bangura, she was diabetic but lived a healthy lifestyle and followed social distance guidelines.

The family is now raising funds for Shaw’s children.

.