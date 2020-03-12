Coronavirus: Broadway theaters forced to shut by N.Y. governor

NEW YORK — New York’s governor requested all Broadway theaters to shut their doorways in the facial area of ongoing coronavirus worries, plunging into darkness a single of the city’s most well-liked tourist points of interest and triggering turmoil in the operate-up to the Tony Awards.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of 500 or more in the metropolis, successfully forcing the hand of Broadway producers who experienced formerly said that Broadway would be “open for business” unless advised not to by the governing administration. Displays will resume April 13.

The shift will come a working day following Broadway’s two most significant theater chains discovered that a section-time usher and protection guard who labored at two theaters in modern days examined optimistic for COVID-19 and was less than quarantine.

The strain on Broadway to go dim steadily greater as other New York leisure hubs shuttered, together with Carnegie Corridor, the Metropolitan Opera, the NBA, NHL, CinemaCon, Coachella and Significant League Soccer.

