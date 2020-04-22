SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> Health officials say two people died of coronary artery disease in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

Authorities in Santa Clara County said Tuesday that people died at their homes Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. Prior to that, the first U.S. death from the virus was reported on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington. The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom promised a “deep dive” update today on the state’s ability to test for coronaviruses and to track and isolate people with it, one of the six indicators he said is the key to lifting a “stay-at-home” order that has slowed the spread of the disease while forcing millions of people to file for unemployment benefits.

“This will go to the obvious questions and demands that all of us are asking: When? … When you see a little bit of a release in the pipeline so we can let out a little bit of that pressure,” Newsom said Tuesday, mocking what it says will be the first of last regular weekly updates on the state’s progress towards reopening.

Newsom says the state is testing an average of 14,500 people per day, from just 2,000 tests per day in early April. Still, in a state of nearly 40 million people, that is not enough for public health officials to know for sure the arrival of the contagious virus that is still causing epidemics across the state in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Newsom said he wants the state to test at least 25,000 people a day by the end of April.

Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health issued new testing tips that, for the first time, recommend testing for people in high-risk environments even if they have no symptoms. The new council is aimed at hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters – three places where physical distance is difficult.

California has more than 35,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

California was under a mandatory order, statewide staying at home for more than a month. Last week, Newsom said it will not consider detaching that order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, flatten and begin to subside for at least two weeks. On Tuesday, Newsom announced hospitalization of intensive care rose 3.8%.

Other indicators Newsom says it is monitoring include whether the state has proper protective gear for health care workers, better treatment for the disease and expanded testing.

Some local governments are already detaching orders to stay home. Officials in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, have allowed public and private golf courses to re-open while limiting cheese play, requiring physical distance and covering faces and banning caddies, gathering and eating at home bells.

At Van Buren Golf Center in Riverside, supervisor Angel Zabala said business was fixed when the nine-hole course reopened Tuesday.

“A lot of people are happy,” Zabala said. “People have expressed relief as far as we are finally open.”

Newsom said his administration is receiving calls from local governments in the state with questions about how they could gradually loosen orders to stay home.

“Everyone has a different timeline. So that’s the challenge, ”Newsom said.

Newsom’s news conference, scheduled for noon today, will be watched closely by business groups that are re-opening advertisements so they can start paying workers again.

“We just hope (today) we could hear at some additional steps from the governor that small businesses will be able to take towards opening their doors and turning the lights on,” said John Kabateck, director of state The National Federation of Independent Business.

Restaurants were some of the first businesses ordered to close due to the virus outbreak, and they suffered some of the heaviest job losses. A survey of California restaurant operators conducted by the National Restaurant Association found more than 1 million workers had either lost their jobs or been furloughed since March – at least 70% of all restaurant employees were working in February.

But like most industries, restaurant operators are torn between the desire to get back to work and don’t want to rush back too soon and risk putting in another deadly epidemic of the disease, said Jot Condie, CEO of California Restaurant The Association.

“We’re hopeful that we get this right the first time,” he said.