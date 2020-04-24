Coronavirus can cause anxiety, but is ‘harmless’ in Belgian psychiatric hospital

BRUSSELS – From delivering more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

For 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist Pierre Oswald, locking Belgium meant no trips to chocolate shops outside his Jean Titeca psychiatric hospital in Brussels.

No more buying food, and no visits and no weekends.

Oswald said he has tried to focus his patients’ attention beyond their daily hygiene.

“There is tension and anxiety present but no disaster,” Oswald told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“There are many deliriums emerging around this virus,” he said. “It’s a source of anxiety but not a source of additional discomfort, it’s something they live with.”

None of the patients or hospital staff were tested for coronavirus. Preventing an outbreak in the hospital is important.

“With increased contagion, psychiatric hospitals find it difficult to deal with the situation,” Valerie Victoor from the federation of hospitals and home care for the Brussels and Wallonia regions said in a telephone interview.

Belgium reported 44,293 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 6,679. But authorities believe the climax of the epidemic has swept the country by 11.5 million and the government on Friday is considering a gradual easing of lockout measures since May 4.

Oswald said the more difficult part of the coronavirus crisis could still be ahead for his patients – once restrictions are eased.

Some people, he said, have enjoyed living at a slower pace since lock-in measures began on March 18.

“One can imagine people suffering from ‘deconfinement’, the small bubble of silence, of focus, of diminishing stimulation, of obligation of performance,” he said.

He has already noted what he calls a “lockdown nostalgia” among patients who have found a renewed purpose in their daily routine under lockdown.

Steven van Gucht, a virologist who is one of Belgium’s coronavirus spokespersons, said there could also be a psychological toll on the wider population after the coronavirus and the lockout.

“The psychological impact of this period of lockdown will be stable,” he told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)