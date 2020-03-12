Coronavirus: Canadian singer Celine Dion delays cold symptoms, tests negative for Covid-19 – world news

Celine Dion, who delayed her shows for November because of a cold, tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, E reported online.

The singer announced Tuesday that two of her upcoming shows in Pittsburgh and Washington DC have been delayed for November because she suffered from a cold.

“We regret to inform you that because of the cold, Celine Dion will postpone two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, DC and Pittsburgh, PA. The show dates have been moved as follows: Wednesday, March 11, in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena, scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020, “E Online reported officially.

“Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena, has been postponed to Wednesday, November 18, 2020,” the announcement reads. Participants are advised to save their original tickets on pre-scheduled dates, ”it said.

Later, Dion herself tested for a disease that turned out to be negative.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the deadly virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The “My Heart Go Go On” Courage World Tour singer is expected to continue on March 24 in Denver.

Dion started the tour in September 2019 in Canada, and was due to end a year later on September 18, 2020.

