Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been canceled amid worries in excess of the coronavirus.

The race was intended to go on without the need of spectators, but INDYCAR has now made a decision to cancel the race.

“After very careful thing to consider, like frequent conversation with our function promoters, well being officials, and the town administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have designed the choice to terminate all NTT INDYCAR Series occasions through April,” INDYCAR reported in a statement.

The Grand Prix was scheduled to start out Friday and operate by means of Sunday.

“Although we are unhappy to hold off the begin to this INDYCAR period and will miss out on our extraordinary admirers who help us each and every yr in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Prolonged Beach, and Austin, the basic safety of our enthusiasts, contributors, staff members, associates, and media will always keep on being our prime precedence,” the statement stated. “We will carry on to coordinate with community overall health professionals and govt officers as we establish the suitable strategies for resuming our agenda.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman produced a assertion in assistance of INDYCAR’s decision.

We regard this final decision. As I have stated all 7 days, this virus and the techniques to mitigate publicity have produced a quite fluid situation. We are appreciative of our remarkable partnership with @IndyCar & @GPSTPETE and glance forward to the race returning to St. Pete in 2021. https://t.co/R0MJ96h4GE

— Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) March 13, 2020

