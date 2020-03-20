“Coronavirus Cannot Fight Moral Weapons”: Chidambaram at Prime Minister – India News

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said he supported the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, but that he had demanded stricter measures to fight coronaviruses from the government.

“I supported our announcement of the Prime Minister yesterday, but I am absolutely sure that the Prime Minister will have no other option but to come back with tougher social and economic measures,” he said in one tweet.

“I got the impression yesterday that PM was testing the waters. You should act bravely. The war on coronaviruses cannot be waged with moral weapons, ”he said.

– P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 20, 2020

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday addressed the nation against the coronavirus epidemic and sought the support of people in checking its spread. In his 30-minute address, the Prime Minister made nine requests, along with one for an amber curfew in which he mostly asked people to stay indoors.

“ICMR says the disease is still in Phase 2 in India. This is a moment for action. Let’s not let this moment pass without decisive action and regret later,” Chidambaram said in his third and final tweet on Friday morning.

On the eve of the address, Chidambaram sought the complete closure of the cities so that there was no spread of coronavirus in the Covid-19 community.

The Delhi government on Thursday tightened security restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community by banning the gathering of more than 20 people and ordered the closure of all dining restaurants in the state capital until 31 March.

There have been 173 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, with four deaths.

