Coronavirus Care Donations at San Jose Valley Medical Center – News Information San Francisco – News Information

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – After spending a good part of last week seeing people panic and clearing the shelves of all the stores in the area, she was moving to watch the Valley Center Foundation come to San José and see otherwise .

In these strange times, goodness comes in all shapes, sizes and quantities as a donation of 40,000 latex gloves.

Kenny Tran makes the masks, which he realizes he could have sold them and won. “This is a time when our country needs us,” Tran said. “And we as individuals must contribute to the security of our country.”

This mass donation campaign began yesterday on the Valley Medical website: “We are accepting donations for critical supplies such as masks, hand sanitizers, neighborhood cleaners and much more. Any amount accepted and appreciated.”

That same day, IBM left 15,000 skins. And since then there has been a constant stream of selfless action, big and small, as an individual donating 50 n95 masks.

“If you can help, it’s a good thing,” said Hau Hau, who donated the masks.

Elizabeth Xie donated precious antibacterial diapers and a giant bottle of hand sanitizer.

“Why not? If you don’t need to,” Xie said, “You have to give it to the medical staff. They are literally soldiers. They are fighting for us.”

Costco recently announced that it has stopped accepting returns, among other things, of wipes and disinfectants.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Vice President Cindy Chavez had a message for the kidnappers.

“If you have any of these items you can donate, it could save the life of a family member,” Chavez said. “A neighbor’s life, maybe yours.”