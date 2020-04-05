Coronavirus: Carol Vorderman donates private jet to help NHS staff provide equipment

Carol Wardman donates her private jet to help NHS staff amid the pandemic virus.

On Saturday, the former star of the countdown on Twitter shared a series of photos of him and his plane, known as Mildred.

In addition to the images, Wordman showed that the aircraft is currently being used by BAE Systems to help deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospital workers across the country.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

Read more

“Mildred and I (my plane N242CV) have had adventures, but I want to tell you that he is currently being used by amazing people at BAESystemsAir to take the PPE to #NHS,” he said. It is needed all over the country … .. #GoMildred #NHSThankYou »Warderman wrote.

“Thank you very much Carol, thank you very much … I saw some patients in the community this week, and it’s very important that we have the right PPE,” the 59-year-old wrote in a letter praising him for helping the NHS.

Another user wrote, “I didn’t expect Carol to do well for you, and I thank you.”

The third person added: “It’s very frustrating to hear this. Thank you for sharing it. Go Mildred. Isn’t it a wonderful feeling to be able to do something positive!”

Earlier this week, the government revealed that it was setting up a national accountability team to provide millions of face masks, gloves and ball gowns to NHS employees after officials acknowledged that the existing supply chain was “too much”. .

Vorderman isn’t the only celebrity to help those at the forefront of the Cronor virus epidemic.

James McAvoy recently donated 5 275,000 to a fundraising campaign that offers PPE to NHS employees.

“Unfortunately, the existing hospital supplies are not enough, and while we are confident that the government will do its best, the health care workers at the front line will be able to take care of their patients in the front line without sufficient support,” the doctors wrote in their letter. “They’re in danger.”

So far, the campaign has raised more than میلیون 1 million to protect health care workers against Covid-19.

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus