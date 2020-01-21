Coronavirus case in Brisbane feared after human beings returned from China

A Brisbane man is in isolation and undergoing testing after returning from a trip to China with symptoms of a new corona virus that has been linked to the deaths of three people.

Queensland health officials say the man who has respiratory disease is currently at home and is expected to undergo further testing.

A representative from Queensland Health told News Corp:

“Since the man traveled to Wuhan, coronavirus is one of the conditions he’s tested for. The man remains isolated until his symptoms subside. We recommend that anyone who develops breathing difficulties within 14 days of their trip to Wuhan immediately seek medical attention. “

The new disease, known as 019-Ncovis the same type of virus as SARS. To date, there have been more than 200 confirmed cases, mainly around the epicenter of the Wuhan outbreak.

Outside of China, cases have been found in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. A number of Asian and US airports have started screening passengers from affected areas.

Australia’s chief physician Brendan Murphy said that “additional appropriate border measures” are being taken, but there is currently no cause for concern.

Corona viruses can cause diseases ranging from colds to more deadly conditions like SARS. A “novel coronavirus” is a new strain that has not previously been identified in humans.

Symptoms of the current illness include breathing problems, fever and shortness of breath. In severe cases, infection can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure, and death.

Q: What is a novel #Corona virus?

A: A novel coronavirus like the 2019-nC0V is a new strain of coronavirus that has never been identified in humans

