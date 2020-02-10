Coronavirus case in San Diego confirmed as 13th in the United States

A case of the new coronavirus was diagnosed in San Diego, bringing the total number of cases to 13 in the United States.

The patient had been evacuated from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 40,000 people and killed more than 1,000 – and was in a 14th, according to a statement by U.S. Air Force Marine Corps Air Station Miramar -day quarantine hospital, UC San Diego Health.

The patient, who is doing well and has minimal symptoms, is observed and isolated at UC San Diego Health, the statement said.

Twelve other cases were diagnosed in the United States. Most cases concerned California, other Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington.

Since the outbreak began, more than 100 people from China have been evacuated to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. Wuhan passengers have been in a 14-day quarantine since leaving China.