Coronavirus cases are growing in China; the death toll reaches 722

BEIJING – The number of confirmed cases of the new virus from China has increased again in that country, as the number of deaths on Saturday has risen to 722.

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party was confronted with anger and accusations from the public about the death of a doctor threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm about the corona virus a month ago.

The government announced that another 3,399 people had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, reversing two days of decline and increasing the total accumulated number of cases on the mainland to 34,546.

Cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on a quarantined ship and sent another away. President Xi Jinping spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday and urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, following complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

After an online commotion about the government’s treatment of dr. Li Wenliang, made a conciliatory note to the Communist Party and said she is sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, said that the police forced him to sign a statement in which he admitted that he had spread lies.

Even the highly pro-government newspaper Global Times said that the treatment of Li and other whistleblowers “was evidence of the incompetence of local authorities to tackle a contagious and deadly virus.”

The episode has produced long-term complaints that party officials are lying about or outbreaks of illness, chemical leaks, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud. Chinese citizens can be imprisoned for accusations of rumors or problems.

Most deaths from the virus have occurred in older people with existing health problems, but disease specialists said that the work of Li – ophthalmologists is very close to their patients during examinations – may have subjected him to an extra large dose of the virus that made his disease more serious.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

In Japan, three more cases were diagnosed Saturday with 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess. Those on board remain in quarantine for another 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, should not enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, Overseas Travel Agency officially said Mie Matsubara.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

Hong Kong began to enforce a 14-day quarantine on Saturday from mainland China.

“If you sign this form, you must stay at home. They also warned me that I cannot go outside. I have to stay at home for 14 days, “said Jennifer Cheung, who arrived in the seaport of Hong Kong from Henan.

Hong Kong has refused to completely seal its border, but hopes that the quarantine will keep travelers off the mainland.

The US announced later Friday that they are willing to spend up to $ 100 million to help China and other countries fight the outbreak. The government also said it helped to deliver nearly 18 tons of medical supplies donated to the Chinese by the American people, including masks, coats, gauze, and respirators.

All but one were dead in the outbreak in China. The National Health Commission of China said that about 6,101 of the treated patients, or nearly 17%, are in serious condition. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 290 others are in about two dozen other countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

The US has reported 12 cases.

Hundreds of Americans evacuated from the affected zone in China began arriving in the US on Friday, where they will be placed in military quarantine for two weeks.

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.