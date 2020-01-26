Coronavirus cases are increasing in the United States, two in California and one in Arizona

January 26 (UPI) – Three other cases of coronavirus – two in Southern California, one in Arizona – were reported within 24 hours, increasing the number to five in the United States.

All five affected were sent on trips to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak

On Sunday, the Maricopa County Department of Health and the Arizona Department of Health confirmed that a person in the county was diagnosed with a disease.

“MCDPH and ADHD are currently investigating to identify close contacts that may have been exposed during the person’s infection period,” they said. “Anyone found to be exposed will be contacted directly. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with public health and the university.”

The Los Angeles Health Department has announced that a patient has been hospitalized and no further details are known.

The Orange County Health Care Agency announced in a press release late Saturday that a patient would test positive for the disease after confirmation from the disease control and prevention center.

The other two US cases, both of which were confirmed last week, were in the US state of Washington and Chicago.

The traveler to Orange County has been taken to a local hospital and is in good condition in isolation, the district authority said.

The person contacted the HCA and received instructions to reduce exposure to the public until the CDC received laboratory confirmation.

HCA reported that it was followed up directly on anyone who had close contact with the person and was at risk of infection.

“The CDC guidelines indicate that people who occasionally come into contact with a case – in the same grocery or movie theater – are at minimal risk of infection,” a HCA press release said.

According to the agency, this is not evidence of person-to-person transmission in Orange County.

The only deaths were reported in China. In the last report, 56-46 died on the mainland and a total of 10 in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. There were also 49 cured and 2,684 suspect cases.

On Saturday, the US government ordered all US diplomats in Wuhan, China, to leave the city. The State Department has arranged a charter flight to evacuate them, and the Department has also closed the consulate there.

The Wall Street Journal reported that other Americans can fly on the charter flight, which is expected to accommodate 230 people. All vacant places will be offered to non-Americans and other diplomats.

Those on board are required to pay the flight fee.