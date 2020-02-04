Coronavirus cases double every five days as global battles spread

Coronavirus cases from Wuhan, China “double every five days” and coping with the fallout is a “marathon, not a sprint,” said the British Secretary of Health.

Matt Hancock told the UK House of Commons that the virus would be “with us for at least a few months to come” because the country had warned all Britons in China to leave “if they could”.

The latest figures from China on Tuesday show that 425 people have been killed with more than 20,400 cases on the Chinese mainland.

Two people died outside of China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

It happens that Wuhan converts three sites, including a gym and an exhibition center known as “Wuhan Livingroom”, into hospitals for the virus.

Pedestrians wearing masks walk past Chinese national flags on Nanjing East Road, a shopping street in Shanghai, China. Photo / AP

More than 3,400 beds will be made available in addition to the 2,600 additional beds that will be provided in two new hospitals, one of which is completed and one still under construction.

NO POINT STILL, THE DOCTOR WARNS

Dr. David Heyman – who led the World Health Organization (WHO) response to the 2002-03 SARS outbreak – said it was too early to say when the new coronavirus would peak, but that the disease continues to increase.

A pilot in a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei Province. Photo / AP

He said the recent increase in Chinese cases can be partly attributed to the fact that Chinese officials have widened their search to include milder cases, not just people with pneumonia.

Dr. Heymann refused to predict whether the virus would eventually cause a pandemic or a global outbreak. According to the WHO, a pandemic requires the sustainable transmission of a disease in at least two regions of the world.

Health officials in a suit protecting against hazardous materials check the body temperature of passengers arriving from Wuhan City at Beijing Airport in China. Photo / AP

He said that when the new virus begins to spread beyond China, scientists will understand the disease much better.

“What we will see is a clearer natural history of the disease,” he said.

“This will happen because all the contacts of people who have come into contact in these countries (where the virus has been exported) are very closely tracked and monitored.” SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, is a disease of the same family of viruses as the current epidemic.

WEAR “NOT ENOUGH” MASKS

A customer holds protective masks in a pharmacy in the central district of Hong Kong. Photo / AP

The WHO declared that the virus does not constitute yet a pandemic, but rather “an epidemic with several foci”, according to Sylvie Briand, chief of the world division of the WHO for the preparation for the infectious risks.

She said that outside of Hubei, the world sees “spillovers” and wants to make sure that we don’t have a “second type of Hubei scenario”.

She said stopping the spread would be “difficult” but thinks it can be done. Briand also warned against wearing masks as a “false sense of security” when washing hands is the key to stopping the spread of the infection.

“To stop transmission of this virus, it is very important that sick people wear masks” to avoid infecting others, she said, adding that the benefits of healthy people wearing masks by measure were less clear.

Respiratory disease spreads through droplets, such as when people sneeze or cough, or possibly through direct contact with infected people or with objects they have touched.

“Masks alone are not enough. It is a set of measures that you need to put in place,” she said.

“If people use the whole package, that’s fine. If they just use masks, I don’t think it’s enough.”

.