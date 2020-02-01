Coronavirus cases exceed 11,000, with 259 deaths in China

China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments should prepare for “domestic outbreak control” as the disease spreads in their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order to prohibit access to most foreigners who have visited China in the last two weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures on Saturday after Japan and Singapore.

Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where about 50 million people are prevented from leaving a major anti-virus effort. The evacuated went into a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791 and exceeded the number at the outbreak of SARS in 2002-03 or the severe acute respiratory syndrome. The rapid spread of the virus in two months on Thursday prompted the World Health Organization to declare it a global public health emergency.

That statement “reversed the turn” of a cautious attitude rather to recommend that governments prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far are people who have visited China or their relatives.

The agency acted for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, Galea said. Such a statement requires a coordinated international response and can provide more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved transfer from person to person.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed an order to prevent foreign nationals, with the exception of close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents, who have visited China in the last 14 days, scientists say the viruses are the longest incubation time.

China criticized US controls, which it said was in contradiction with the WHO’s call to avoid travel bans, and “unfriendly comments” that Beijing did not cooperate.

“Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed the other way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in Geneva that, despite the emergency declaration, “there is no reason for measures that unnecessarily disrupt international travel and trade.”

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, for an undefined “appropriate size” and appealed to the public to stay home there.

One person per household allowed

Another closed city in Hubei, Huanggang, forbade almost all residents on Saturday to leave their homes with the most stringent controls imposed to date. The government said that only one person from every household should be allowed to buy food every two days.

“Others should not go out, except for medical treatment, to do epidemic prevention and control of work or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” it said in an announcement.

China’s increasingly drastic disease controls began with the January 23 suspension of aircraft, bus and train connections to Wuhan, an industrial center of 11 million people. The lockdown has spread to surrounding cities.

The holiday, China’s busiest annual travel season, ends Sunday in the rest of the country after a three-day extension to delay the return to factories and offices with hundreds of millions of employees. The official Xinhua News Agency said that people in Hubei who work outside the province were also given an extended vacation.

The party decision “stressed the importance of preventing and combating the epidemic among travelers,” Xinhua said.

On Saturday a doctor and a guard stand at the entrance of a health center in Beijing. (Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)

Americans returning from China will be admitted to the country, but will be screened and have to screen for 14 days themselves. Those returning from the Hubei province are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Starting Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended all flights between the United States and China on Friday. Other airlines, including British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, have also canceled or returned the service to mainland China.

The American order followed a travel advice for Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany also discourage non-essential journeys to China and Great Britain, except Hong Kong and Macao.

A plane with Indians from Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday. The government said they would be quarantined in a nearby town, Manesar. Sri Lanka also withdrew more of its citizens and promised to remove the remaining 204 students.

The second evacuation flight from South Korea landed in Seoul with 330 people from Wuhan. They had to be screened for fever before being taken to two quarantine centers.

South Korea also reported its 12th virus case, which seemed to be a human-to-human transmission.

At least 23 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO about the new virus at the end of December. Canada reported three confirmed cases in Ontario and one in B. C. At least 196 Canadians have asked Ottawa for help to leave Wuhan. But China prevents double citizens, a status that is not recognized in China, from leaving.

The death rate in China is declining, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of cases of suspected cases have yet to be tested, said Galea from the WHO.

“The case fatality ratio is at a much lower level than we reported three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, including those that cause a cold. Experts say there is evidence that the new virus is spreading to people in China.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about the spread of infections to people who may be less exposed.

In Japan, a guide and bus driver became infected after guiding two tour groups from Wuhan. In Germany, five employees from a German car parts supplier fell ill after a Chinese colleague visited, including two who had no direct contact with the woman. She showed no symptoms until her flight back to China.

17 cases in Japan

On Saturday, Japan reported its 17th case, a woman in her twenties who also worked as a guide for Wuhan tourists on the same bus as the other two cases.

Vietnam confirmed another case for a total of six, and Australia counted its ninth infection.

On Friday, Germany confirmed a sixth case, a child of one of the people who were already infected. In the United States, health officials issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan this week.

It was the first time a federal quarantine was ordered since the 1960s, when one was established about smallpox concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

None of the Americans who are based on a military base in Southern California show signs of illness, but infected people do not show symptoms immediately and may pass on the virus before they appear sick.

