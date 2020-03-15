Coronavirus cases in India rise to 93, with government stepping up efforts to fight it – India news

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 93, which includes two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka, even as the central and state governments have stepped up efforts to combat the highly contagious disease.

India has already declared a coronavirus a disaster, the Center has also declared masks and disinfectants for basic commodities under the Basic Products Act by June 30, 2020. Under the Basic Products Act, states may require manufacturers to increase their capacity for these products in order to the supply chain was smooth.

At the suggestion of Prime Minister Modi, a video conference will be held on Sunday evening by Saarac leaders to frame a strategy to fight coronavirus, people familiar with the development said. While the leaders of six Saarc states agreed to Modi’s proposal to develop a joint strategy on Covid-19, Pakistan announced shortly after midnight Friday that it would participate in the video conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had announced that no minister in his government would travel abroad in the coming days “to break the expansion chain” and also pushed his countrymen to “avoid irrelevant travel”. He further advised people to “avoid big gatherings” and not to panic.

The coronavirus has so far claimed more than 5,500 lives worldwide and spread to more than 100 countries, with nearly 150,000 people now infected. WHO has named Europe the new epicenter of the disease.

Telangana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa have joined the list of states that have closed schools and other public places that could potentially become centers of mass transmission of highly contagious infection.

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it would advise IT companies to allow employees to work from home as most patients suffering from coronaviruses or their relatives come from this sector.

The Central and Western Railways pulled the curtains off AC trains to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

“According to existing guidelines, curtains and blankets provided for passenger buses are not washed on every trip. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service until further orders,” said Western Railway PRO (liaison officer with the public).

“Travelers should be advised to carry their blankets in their own interest. This should be given to the general public. Some quantities of extra linen can be stored for all needs, ”the official added.

A Union Health Ministry official said seven positive cases, including five each from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, were discharged after treatment.

The Union Ministry of Health has begun developing guidelines for the treatment of the bodies of deaths from this disease.

While coronavirus infection is unlikely to spread through body handling, guidelines are being prepared to remove misconceptions and raise awareness of the spread of the disease by the deceased, a health ministry official said.

“Coronavirus infection is a respiratory disease that is spread by droplets, and the morgue or the rejection staff is likely to kill the dead virus is not as likely as in the case of high-risk pathogens such as Ebola and Nipah, which have a very high chance of spreading by direct contact with body fluids of the deceased “said a health ministry official.

