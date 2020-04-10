Coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412 and deaths touched 199 – News in India

India has reported 30 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with deaths reported at 199 across the country and 6412 coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

There are 5709 active cases and 503 people have been cured or discharged, according to Union Health Ministry data at 8am.

Of the 199 deaths, Maharashtra has 97 deaths and is still the hardest hit state in the state. The Union Health Ministry said there were 1,364 Covid-19 patients in the country and 125 were discharged.

Tamil Nadu was next with 863 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, followed by Delhi. The national capital reported 720 cases, of which 25 were cured and 12 have been fatal to date.

The government has further stepped up its efforts to combat coronavirus disease by expanding the number of restricted zones. People cannot go out, shops and banks must remain closed, and the entry and exit of the cluster are sealed in these closed areas.

Teams of sanitation workers will spray disinfectants, every hour, and health care, and local officials will do door-to-door inspections in these blocks of entire neighborhoods, even parts of the entire district.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also revised its testing strategy, saying that anyone with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose or hot spots or Covid-19 groups will be tested now.

