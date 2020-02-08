Coronavirus: cases of infection exceed 34,500

The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a short pause as the death toll in mainland and countries around the world rose to 722, and stricter measures were taken to curb its spread.

A US citizen died in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, as a result of the corona virus. This was apparently the first American death. A Japanese man who was treated in Wuhan and was suspected also died.

Almost all new deaths occurred in and around Wuhan in central Hubei province. A further 3,399 cases were reported, bringing the total to 34,546, although some of them have recovered. Outside of mainland China, more than 320 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

A nurse provides water to a patient in the isolation ward for 2019 nCoV patients. (AP)

Three other cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the virus in Japan. A total of 64 passengers were on board the ship.

China’s ruling Communist Party faces ongoing anger and public accusations over the death of a doctor who was threatened by the police over a month ago after trying to raise the alarm about the disease.

A look at the latest developments:

AMERICAN, JAPANESE SUCCUMB IN WUHAN, QUARANTED CRUISE SHIPS

The US embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Wednesday. The patient was apparently the first American death. The message did not identify the person.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Japanese man in his 60s who was treated in Wuhan also died. The patient was said to have been suspected of having the coronavirus, but was not confirmed.

A nurse takes notes in the isolation ward for 2019 nCoV patients in a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. (AP)

Cruise ship passengers faced more suffering when Japan reported three other cases for a total of 64 cases on a quarantined ship and dismissed another.

The three are among 3700 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess. You must stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, are not allowed to enter Japan. He said suspected coronavirus patients were on board.

The ship, with more than 2,000 inhabitants, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, said the official Mie Matsubara of Overseas Travel Agency.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said.

“We hope we can go somewhere for passengers to land.”

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday (local time).

Hong Kong has refused to fully seal its border, but hopes the quarantine will keep travelers from the mainland.

Workers in protective suits drive a truck carrying medical supplies to the Huoshenshan makeshift hospital, built for patients diagnosed with 2019-nCoV, in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (AP)

PRESS TO SECURE FOOD SUPPLIES IN QUARANTINE ZONES

China’s leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease, and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price spikes from panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and surrounding cities has been cut off.

Wushang Mart employees wore masks and protective suits. Customers washed their hands with disinfectant and were checked for the telltale fever of the virus, said the manager, who would only call their last name Lu.

“It is normal for people to worry about care, but we are declaring that there will be enough,” Ms. Lu said over the phone.

Shortly after Beijing imposed travel restrictions, grocery stores ran short and extended New Year holidays to keep factories, offices and other stores closed and to keep the public at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

This also kept trucks off the road and disrupted the supply of food to the markets, the supply of food to farmers and the supply of poultry to slaughterhouses.

As the closure of Wuhan expanded to cities with a total population of 60 million, the villagers put up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infections away.

A cabinet official admitted that the vegetable stocks were uneven and some “everyday necessities” were sold out.

In some cities that are almost completely quarantined, shopping is a challenge.

In Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis with a population of 10 million southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city near Wuhan, only one member of the household can search for food every day.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess leaves the port of Yokohama to anchor at Yokohama near Tokyo. Three more cases were diagnosed on Saturday among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantine ship. Those on board remain under 14-day quarantine. (AP)

Simmer’s anger over doctor’s death threatened by police

Public anger over the treatment by the authorities of a young doctor who the police had alleged had issued a warning about the virus before he became infected and died this week.

In death, 34-year-old Li Wenliang became the face of anger over the Communist Party’s control over information and complaints that officials lie or hide disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer goods, or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked treating patients in the early days of the outbreak and was probably infected with the virus.

The police reprimanded eight doctors, including Mr. Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat.

China’s Supreme Court later criticized the police, but the ruling Communist Party tightened its control over information about the outbreak.

Chinese Weibo microblogging service users have left hundreds of thousands of messages mourning Li’s death and criticizing the authorities for treating him and other whistleblowers.

After the criticism, the government announced that it would send a team from Beijing to Wuhan to investigate “issues reported by the masses with the participation of Dr. Li Wenliang.”

A passenger waves from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is anchored off Yokosuka near Tokyo. (AP)

AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH CLOSE CHINA TIES THAT ARE NOT PREPARED

The virus has yet to be confirmed in Africa, but global health authorities are increasingly concerned about the threat to the continent, which is currently estimated to be home to a million Chinese.

Countries strive to take precautionary measures as hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security measures include stricter surveillance of ports of entry, improved quarantine and testing across Africa, home to 1.2 billion people, and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

However, efforts have been hampered by a critical lack of test kits and numerous diseases that have symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” said Dr. Michel Yao, Head of Operations in Africa at the World Health Organization.