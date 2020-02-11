Coronavirus cases on quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ships in a double pack

Authorities are trying to deliver medicines to the quarantined Diamond Princess because it is confirmed that one in three people tested has coronaviruses.

The number of coronavirus cases on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess rose to 135 after another 65 people tested positive on board. Two kiwis are among those infected,

Eleven Australians were infected with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess after another four Australians were confirmed yesterday.

The total number of cases on the ship is 135. So far, 439 people have been tested. This means that almost every third person has had positive results.

Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, said his government is now considering testing the entire crew and passengers before boarding the moored ship.

According to Kato, five of the six new cases announced yesterday concerned restaurants, bars or housekeeping.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

To test every person on board, they would all have to stay on the ship until the results are available.

The Japanese health authorities are trying to deliver medicines that are requested by more than 600 passengers.

“We do everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” said Kato.

“We have to respond to the concerns and concerns of the public.”

So far, 336 potentially infected people have been tested on board the ship.

Passengers previously described “floating prison” -like conditions when they were told they could not even leave their cabins.

The cruise ship has the largest known number of cases outside of China.

Last week a picture of the ship appeared that says “medicine is missing”.

Other terrible images also appear from a number of other cruise ships.

Officials in protective suits stand near the Diamond Princess in Yokohama Harbor. Photo / Getty Images

One image shows a person being stretched out from a cruise ship stranded in Hong Kong after several passengers tested positive for the corona virus.

At the time, cruise liner Royal Caribbean also announced a ban on passport holders from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The couple Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc from Queensland are among the supporters of Diamond Princess and have already told how they were afraid and eagerly awaiting their 14-day quarantine.

“It is a scary situation, but not an illness that is certain death,” said Fidrmuc.

“You just have to be lighthearted about the whole situation. It’s a bit daunting. But look, we can’t do anything … We are good, strong, healthy people and we have a good immune system and fingers crossed that we can fight it out.

Some passengers can be seen on the Diamond Princess as the cruise ship anchors in Yokohama Harbor, south of Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

“We feel like we are indoors without windows.”

Authorities said the Diamond Princess outbreak was due to an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who disembarked last month.

The corona virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, causing 910 deaths, making it more deadly than the severe epidemic with acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

There are now a total of 40,553 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, including 15 infections in Australia. “

Of these infections, 6500 are serious, according to official information.