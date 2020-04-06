Coronavirus Cases Slow Down, Amazon Delays Day One, Boeing Extends Shutdown – 5 Things You Need To Know Monday

Here are five things you need to know about Monday April 6:

1. – Stock futures jump as coronavirus pandemonium slows

Stock futures jumped on Monday as data showed slower coronavirus cases worldwide over the weekend.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones industrial average rose 770 points, S&P 500 futures gained 92 points and Nasdaq futures rose 308 points.

In New York, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, deaths decreased for the first time in a few days and many hard-hit European countries also saw their stories decrease.

“Hundreds of people are dying every day from the pandemic, but fewer than the previous days, giving markets hope that the blockade measures are finally starting to prove effective,” said Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley.

“Like the rest of the world, financial markets are looking for slags of hope,” he said.

President Donald Trump, however, warned over the weekend that next week would be “one of the toughest weeks” for the outbreak.

“Unfortunately there will be many deaths. There will be many deaths,” said the president during a briefing from the White House coronavirus task force.

Shares were recovering from Friday’s sharp declines, which came after U.S. employers cut 701,000 in March, the first drop in employment since 2010.

2. – Coronavirus – The latest

The number of confirmed global cases of coronavirus has risen to 1,276,302, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths have increased to 69,526.

The United States has 337,646 coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the United States rose to 9,620, behind Italy and Spain.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the state for the first time in days has seen a decrease in the number of deaths and infections from Covid-19 disease. The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a drop of 36 from Saturday.

Citing New York data, Vice President Mike Pence said that he and President Trump were beginning to see signs that the virus epidemic was leveling up.

“We are starting to see the glow of progress,” Pence said at a White House press conference on Sunday. “Experts will tell me not to jump to any conclusions, and I am not, but as your president I am an optimistic person and I am confident.”

Italy reported 525 deaths from the virus on Sunday, but the least since March 19. France reported the lowest daily coronavirus deaths in five days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized for concerns related to his condition after previously contracting the coronavirus.

While some media reported rumors of Johnson’s declining health and still having a fever, a Downing Street statement said hospitalization was only “a precautionary step.”

The prime minister had persistent symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, for 10 days after testing positive.

Nadia, a tiger from the Bronx Zoo in New York, has been infected with the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that the 4-year-old female Malayan tiger was the first instance of a tiger infected with Covid-19.

The zoo, which has been closed since mid-March, said the tiger became ill after coming into contact with an employee who had been “asymptomatically infected with the virus”.

3. – Amazon expected to delay Prime Day

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get Report will postpone its annual bonanza on First Day sales while browsing the impacts of the coronavirus.

Citing internal reminders, Reuters reported that Amazon plans to delay Prime Day until at least August and expects a $ 100 million hit from unsold devices it would normally promote during the sales period.

During Prime Day, which usually happens in July, Amazon promotes its Echos family and other devices with a range of exclusive discounts for Prime members. The company does not disclose First Day sales results, but research firm Internet Retailer has estimated that sales exceeded $ 7 billion last year.

Revenue from excess devices could reach $ 300 million in the “worst case” scenario, according to the meeting notes quoted by Reuters. That loss of revenue would come from around 5 million devices that Amazon would have otherwise sold.

Amazon said it sold over 175 million items during Prime Day 2019 and that Echo Dot and Fire TV stick were among the best sellers.

4 .– Boeing to extend production shutdown

Boeing’s (BA) – Get Report production hubs in the Seattle area will remain closed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The airplane manufacturer, in an email to Washington employees, said it would extend the planned shutdown by two weeks rather than reopen Wednesday. The decision affects approximately 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state, according to the Associated Press.

The company said the decision was based on the health and safety of its employees, assessing the spread of the virus, concerns over the supply chain, and recommendations from government health officials.

United Airlines (UAL) – Get Report, meanwhile, said it was cutting nearly 90% of its flights in the New York area. New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

Flight reductions for Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport took effect on Sunday and are expected to last at least three weeks.

5. – Highlights of the economic calendar

The US Monday economic calendar is empty. Reports later in the week include requests for weekly unemployment benefits, the consumer price index for March and the producer price index for March.

The Federal Reserve emergency meeting report on March 15 will be released on Wednesday. The central bank that day substantially reduced interest rates to zero and announced a $ 700 billion quantitative easing program, claiming that the coronavirus epidemic “has damaged communities and stopped economic activity in many countries, including the United States”.

Monday’s entry calendar is also light but reports are expected later in the week by Levi Strauss (LEVI) – Get reports and Delta Air Lines (FROM) – Get report.

