Coronavirus cases surge in nursing homes nationwide

Across the country, there is a surprising increase in coronavirus cases in nursing homes. More than half of New Jersey nursing homes have at least one case. Three patients died in a nursing home in Missouri.

In a house near Richmond, Virginia, 33 people have died. This is the system at the limit.

After 39 outbreaks of coronavirus from a facility in Riverside, California, more than 80 nursing home residents were evacuated from the ambulance by ambulance.

“I think their fears may have led them to make decisions that might not have been the right decision for the patient,” Riverside County Public Health spokeswoman Jose Alvaro told CBS News. .

All the pictures are too familiar. It is growing in Washington, New Jersey, Maryland, and California.

“People are horrible!” It’s very miserable for the family, “he said.

It is a dilemma facing Wendiez whose 90-year-old mother is in a nursing home in Southern California.

“I’m nervous about getting sick, and I’m worried how to help her,” said Eze. “What is the best thing for me?”

She called her mom and asked CBS News to listen.

“I think it’s just as safe wherever you are,” said her mother, Dorothy. “They are doing everything they can to keep us safe, and I believe them.”

Currently, Los Angeles County is telling families to consider moving relatives.

“It’s much easier than that,” said McGinnis. “If you have relatives in a nursing home, I think you can do it, but most people can’t, so somebody is skilled in the first place.”

However, it is now difficult to find people to staff these centers.

“I understand both sides,” said one volunteer nurse. “Someone has to take care of a person, but at the same time you have to go home.”

