Coronavirus Cast in Victoria confirmed with more fear

The first local case of coronavirus was confirmed in Victoria. Health officials warn that there will be more cases in Australia.

According to an official statement from the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services:

“The man in his fifties, a visitor from China, is in a stable condition with respiratory diseases. It was confirmed positive at 2.15 am today after a series of tests. The patient is treated in an isolation room at the Monash Medical Center Clayton according to the recommended infection control procedures. “

Interviews with the patient revealed that he arrived on a flight from Wuhan via Guangzhou to Melbourne, Australia, on the morning of January 19.

The first leg of his trip was on CZ3706 and he came to Melbourne on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321. It is feared that other people will be diagnosed with coronavirus on his flight.

Health authorities say passengers on the same route will be contacted.

Victoria’s Minister of Health Jenny Mikakos recently added to social media to announce:

“We confirmed a case of the novel corona virus 2019 in Victoria – the first in Australia. The population does not have to be alarmed, our health system is well prepared to deal with infectious diseases. “

China confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus on January 24, while the death toll rose to 41.

So far, there have been confirmed cases in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, France and Australia.

