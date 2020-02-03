Coronavirus causes major damage to people with health anxiety

When Anise Fernandez first heard of the corona virus, she was not very concerned. But when cases surfaced in the US, the 19-year-old panicked and was overcome by shallow breathing and shaking hands.

“When I realized it was spreading, my response was to send a text message to my mother and tell her that I was nervous about it, and to look for symptoms and prevent ways of catching the virus,” said the Chicago woman. “I think because the virus spread so quickly and there have already been cases in the US, I felt it was a potentially very serious situation.”

Fernandez has a fear of health – sometimes called hypochondria – and for many who deal with the condition, their symptoms have been exacerbated by the spread of the corona virus.

“My anxiety peaked last Sunday evening – complete attack, night sweats, rapid heartbeat, overwhelming anxiety and stomach cramps,” said Kassandra Leonard, 27, who lives in Arizona where a case was confirmed on January 26. “I was convinced that I had a fever and recorded my temperature several times; of course no fever.”

Me: has a great fear of health

Me too: torture myself by looking at coronavirus updates for hours a day and scaring myself even more

– lizzie (@lizziebarnettx) January 28, 2020

Anxiety about health is fairly common and affects 3% to 6.5% of all people; that goes to nearly one in 10 people if you have obsessive-compulsive disorders that revolve around diseases, said Karen Lynn Cassiday, owner of the Anxiety Treatment Center in Greater Chicago.

People with fear of health often focus on certain diseases, such as cancer, Cassiday said. They then try to adjust their environment to reduce their risk.

“Some (people with a fear of health) will do a whole body scan if they are willing to pay from their own pocket and are miserable a week later, because what if they missed something or now something cancer starts growing in their body, ” she said.

Is someone else super worried about this damn Corona virus. That they cause false symptoms !!! Ugh, I’m totally panicking !! ☹️

– cashier (@kassylee17) January 28, 2020

Those fears can be strengthened when public health concerns break out.

“Whenever there are reports in the media about ‘new’ or ‘exotic’ diseases, we begin to receive countless phone calls and emails from people who are overly concerned about the perceived threat these diseases pose,” said Tom Corboy, executive Director of the OCD Center of Los Angeles.

The outbreak of the corona virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 37,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, according to CDC statistics released Friday. That includes two patients in Illinois, a man and a woman from Chicago who were released Friday from a suburban hospital and moved to home insulation.

Other confirmed cases are in Wisconsin, Washington, Massachusetts, California and Arizona, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever and cough, as usually associated with a cold or flu.

“Many people will catch a cold while this continues, and 99.99% have no coronavirus,” said Timothy Scarella, associate program director of BIDMC / Harvard Psychiatry Residency. “But when they go to the doctor with a cough, they ask:” How do you know? Coronavirus comes with a cough, right? “”

Despite repeated assurances from both the CDC and the Chicago Department of Public Health that the health risk of coronavirus remains low for the general public, the virus has several characteristics that can trigger more anxiety than other similar diseases, such as classic flu, Cassiday said. .

“Every report you hear says that doctors and specialists in the field of diseases don’t really understand – I don’t understand capacity compared to SARS,” she said. “Anyone who remembers SARS remembers that it had a high death rate – cities and borders were closed. We don’t have a vaccine for it; combine that with we only have palliative care, no definitive way to reduce or control and we don’t understand – it causes enormous anxiety. “

She added that when people get fear signals, they are hard to experience as important; people see danger much faster than happiness and safety. In addition, the brain struggles to distinguish between what is portrayed and what is real.

“If your mind thinks of something frightening, your body will feel the same – just like a grizzly bear is staring you down and attacking,” Cassiday said. “When we hear about the sick people and the quarantine around the Wuhan area, our brains and bodies go,” Oh my god, it feels so real; it feels even more necessary to talk to more people, to read everything I find on the internet. “But you never get a definitive source that says this will never happen to you.”

An important difference between fear of health and ordinary anxiety is the inability to be reassured. Although a person who generally worries about his health may not be afraid after a doctor says there is no need to worry, a person struggling with health anxiety cannot do that.

“It’s hard for people with health anxiety to realize that the person they should see is not a doctor, but someone for their mental health,” Scarella said.

The best way to deal with the corona virus with fear, Cassiday suggested, is to consider the worst scenario – such as scenes from scary movies with pandemics or dying youngsters.

“There comes a moment when you realize:” Why am I worried about this? “Cassid said.” It may even seem humorous to you, and you can let go; the thoughts don’t have that sticky velcro quality. “