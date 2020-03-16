Coronavirus Causes Wedding Cancellation and Refund An Issue

exclusive

The coronavirus wedding mode is a coronavirus that results in the cancellation of a nationwide wedding … which is endless. The big question is … when the marriage and the bride are canceled, will they get their money back?

Wedding planners and reps at a famous wedding venue tell TMZ … Staff from the famous Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – a backdrop of Macaulay Culkin“Richie Rich” flick – every couple with a wedding is scheduled to be in their place within the next 8 weeks.

Encouraging couples in the area told us to avoid meeting over 50 people. Today, it affects about 15 marriages, planned in 2019.

A rep told us for Biltmore Estate … they allow couples to post their wedding in their place for up to a year from their current wedding date.

Another wedding planner told us they had 27 cancellations in the last 3 days. They told us some clients just stopped paying and some asked for a refund. We call many wedding planners across the country, and we hear the same story from everyone … cancel, cancel, cancel, postpone, postpone, postpone.

As for those who want to take it easy and tie the knot, we are told in some places that the closed circuit is offered so that friends and relatives can observe the ceremony without risk.

As for trying to cancel and recover your money, well … that can be a problem. We have evaluated a number of brokerage firms. You can get wedding insurance, but until recently it has not covered startups. Due to the SARS and MERS epidemics, some insurance companies have added a provision stating whether a pandemic will eliminate female and female marriage can be canceled.

Insurance companies tell us that it can vary when it comes to paying for a wedding claim. One agent said the policy she wrote would allow cancellation of a refund, but ONLY if the bride and / or bridal party tested positive for coronavirus.