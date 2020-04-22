Coronavirus: CDC director warns second winter outbreak could be “even harder”

Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus later this year could be even more difficult than its first outbreak.

“It’s likely that next year’s virus attack on our country will be really more difficult than what we just went through,” Redfield said in an interview with The Post.

“And when I tell others that, they pull their heads back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

The CDC’s director said that the second outbreak, which coincides with the annual winter flu season, could mean that health care in the United States is even more stressful.

Due to the fact that the Coronavirus epidemic is at its peak in many countries with the most damage across the country, hospitals are facing resources and are working to deal with a number of serious cases.

Lack of air conditioners, test kits, and personal protective equipment have put widespread pressure on health care not only in the United States but in most affected countries.

However, Mr. Redfield insisted that the conclusion of the two respiratory outbreaks in the winter was inevitable and would only “make it harder” to deal with the health crisis alone.

“We want to have the flu pandemic and the pandemic virus at the same time,” he told the newspaper.

“In terms of health capacity, it could be really really difficult,” Mr Redmfield told the Post in the event of a new flu and flu virus in the country during the initial outbreak.

The health official said the government should step up its efforts to effectively prevent further serious outbreaks, and stressed the importance of continuing the social gap.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 815,000 people with Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the United States and more than 44,000 have died from the disease in the country.