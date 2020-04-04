Coronavirus: CERN physicist release project released for Covid-19 patient ventilator

A team of physicists and engineers affiliated with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has developed a ventilator prototype designed for Covid-19 patients as health authorities in the United States and Europe scramble to treat people affected by the disorder. respiratory.

The high energy ventilator (HEV) designed by 31 well-furrowed CERN members is intended to meet the specific needs of long-term and recovering Covid-19 patients, according to a production proposal published by the team on Friday.

HEV has been designed for easy manufacturing and integration in hospital environments and does not intend to replace “the high-end devices necessary for the most intense phase of treatment”.

The HEV team said they had successfully tested the prototype’s unique automatic buffering capability needed to avoid damaging the lungs of Covid-19 patients on March 27. They are now looking for feedback to quickly move on to development and deployment.

The HEV project developed one of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider groups from discussions among members, when lead designer Jan Buytaert (CERN) realized that systems that are routinely used to supply and control gas at desired temperatures and pressures in particle physics detectors they are well matched to the techniques needed to build and operate a fan, “according to a Friday report in the CERN courier.

Pressure changes detected by the HEV can automatically “secure” the machine on full ventilation support if patients stop breathing.

“Right now the proposal is not a medically approved system and will require a verification process with medical experts,” says the proposal report. “However, in the interest of rapid development, the concept is presented to generate feedback, corrections and support as the project progresses.”

The CERN team’s project comes as government authorities in China and the United States manufacture push fans to increase the production of life-saving machines.

United States President Donald Trump has called for a special wartime arrangement to convince General Motors to manufacture them.

The fan design was designed for easy manufacturing and integration into hospital environments. Photo: report on the CERN HEV proposal

Underlining the shortage of fans in the United States, New York state governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that he expected a delivery of 1,000 machines from China.

Meanwhile, the Israeli division of the medical device company Medtronic said it was providing designs for its ventilators free of charge to companies seeking to manufacture them. The division’s chief executive, Yaron Yitzhari, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The CERN HEV team is recommending that academic institutions use the project defined in its proposal, which provides multiple options for key components as a basis for their final plans.

These institutions can therefore work directly with local authorities or the World Health Organization to put fans into production, according to the proposal.

