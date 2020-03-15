Coronavirus: Chaos at US airports amid Covid-19 outbreak

The new journey ban and screening method has caused chaos at US airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Angry passengers have been sharing pictures and video clips of packed airports in the US, as men and women returning from Europe queued for health-related screening.

O’Hare hundreds of individuals going nowhere. This does not instill self-assurance. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wYNeHcGXOq

— Katy Enjoys Soil (@katyslittlefarm) March 14, 2020

Passengers have confronted a sequence of healthcare concerns relating to their in general wellbeing and record when they are checked for indications.

The course of action has resulted in hundreds of folks ready several hours to journey, with some experts noting that ready in crowded terminals could potentially guide to additional folks starting to be infected with the virus.

Proper now at O’Hare airport in Chicago:

1000’s of men and women are waiting around for several hours due to “enhanced #CoronaVirus screening” techniques…

This is not good, Trump has virtually made a great storm to transmit #COVID19. Really do not even know where by to start off with this a single.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/fOUQZfqxX7

— Terrence Daniels (Captain Earth) (@Terrence_STR) March 15, 2020

On March 14, the US govt extended an existing European vacation ban to the Uk and Ireland, with the exception of returning US citizens and lawful inhabitants. The FCO did not update its present assistance on the working day of the announcement.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker tweeted that the extensive strains at Chicago’s O’Hare airport were “unacceptable”.

Performing Homeland Protection Secretary Chad Wolf reported his workplace was performing with airways to boost screening occasions.