Coronavirus: Cheltenham uses its decision to promote the festival

The Cheltenham Festival has defended its decision to advance last month amid fears that the spread of Covid-19 in the UK will accelerate.

The four-day event, held March 10-13, was attended by more than a quarter of a million people. Some have since reported symptoms of the virus, including Charlie Austin, a Southampton footballer who is thought to have contracted the disease.

However, festival organizers insisted that they comply with guidelines issued by the British Public Health Department at a time when they had not yet limited large-scale rallies, despite the deaths of six people in the UK and hundreds of positive tests to date. Time.

At the time, the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports said there was no rationale for postponing important events, as the government pursued a policy of herding immunity, something that was abandoned days later.

“The festival ended three weeks ago and was led by the government around the world, like other popular sports programs in Twickenham, Murfield, 10 Premier League games and the UEFA Champions League that week,” the statement said.

“We have upgraded the latest public health recommendations and introduced a range of other health measures at the event, including hundreds of hand sanitizers and additional toilets.”

