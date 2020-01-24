Coronavirus Chicago case confirmed by CDC

The first case of the coronavirus has surfaced in the Chicago area, city and state officials said Friday.

The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials did not provide any other details. City and state health officials will discuss the matter at a 10.30 a.m. news conference.

“Importantly, public health officials are not currently advising on any imminent health risk to the public,” said local health officials.

Commissioner for Health in Chicago Allison Arwady told US Today a woman from Chicago returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 13 and began to experience symptoms a few days after returning home.

The 60-year-old woman called her doctor after the symptoms occurred and she was admitted to a hospital and placed in isolation, health officials said. Further investigation confirmed the virus.

Arwady said the woman is “doing well clinically and in a stable state.” She had no extensive contact with anyone outside her home, attended a large public meeting, or used public transportation, Arwady said.

There are many known types of coronaviruses. Some cause a cold. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more serious diseases such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) or MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome).

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills and body aches are, according to the CDC, associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus.

This is a story in development.