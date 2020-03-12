Coronavirus: Chicago leisure events canceled, postponed

Entertainment venues in and close to Chicago are altering strategies in response to fears about exposure to the really transmittable novel coronavirus, usually acknowledged as COVID-19.
We’ll be updating this webpage with any new cancellations and postponements in response to the outbreak.
- Porchlight Audio Theatre is suspending its 25th Anniversary ICONS Gala honoring Broadway legend Joel Gray scheduled for Monday, March 23, at the Ritz-Carlton. The rescheduled day will be introduced at a later on time.
- Region tunes superstars Small Major Town postponed their March 13 and 14 concerts at the Chicago Theatre to Oct. 22 and 23.
- Courtroom Theatre has introduced the total run of “The Lady from the Sea” has been canceled, even though “An Iliad” has been postponed. In a statement Thursday, patrons had been recommended: “Lady from the Sea” ticket holders could donate their tickets to the theatre to enable aid that effort and hard work. Performances of “An Iliad” are postponed, and new general performance occasions will be introduced at a afterwards day. Specific tickets to “The Woman from the Sea” can be credited as a donation or towards a long run invest in or membership to the 2020/21 season. More requests are getting accommodated by the box place of work at (773) 753-4472.”
- The Chicago Flower and Yard Show, scheduled for March 18-22 at Navy Pier, has been canceled.
- Grateful Useless co-founder Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros have postponed their March 12 live performance at the Chicago Theatre until eventually Oct. 20.
- The downtown and South Side St. Patrick’s Working day parades and associated activities have been postponed by the metropolis of Chicago.
- The Chicago Children’s Choir has canceled the World New music Festival slated for 3:30 p.m. March 14 out of “an abundance of warning.”
- In reaction to the College of Chicago’s announcement to postpone huge group situations, Hyde Park Faculty of Dance’s generation of “Amira: A Chicago Cinderella Story,” scheduled for March 28-29, has been postponed.
- The Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University has declared cancellations/postponements of general public gatherings through April 15. Their public galleries are currently nonetheless open up to the public.
- The Marcus Roberts Trio’s concert, scheduled for March 14 at Nichols Live performance Hall at the Audio Institute of Chicago has been rescheduled to for August 1, 2020. The tribute to Artwork Blakey on March 28 and the Formosa Quartet on April 4, are also becoming postponed (new dates to be established). Take a look at musicinst.org for additional facts.