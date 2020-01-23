Coronavirus: China closes 18 million cities in 3 cities while a viral epidemic leaves 17 dead and more than 550 sick

BEIJING – China on Thursday decided to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral disease that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and country during the Lunar New Year trip rush.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan station, where metal barriers blocked entry at 10 a.m. Only travelers holding tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter, those reserved for subsequent trains having been refused.

Normally, the busy streets, malls, restaurants, and other public spaces in the city of 11 million people were strangely quiet. In addition to the train station, airport, ferry, metro and bus services were also interrupted.

Similar measures will take effect on Friday in the neighboring cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Cinemas, internet cafes and other entertainment centers have also been closed, further increasing the economic costs of responding to the epidemic.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, told The Associated Press in an office interview. of WHO in Beijing. “It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say that it will work or will not work.”

Diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province. The vast majority of the 571 cases in mainland China occurred in the city.

Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. One case was confirmed Thursday in Hong Kong after another was previously confirmed in Macao. Most of the cases outside of China were people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

A total of 17 people died, all in and around Wuhan. Their average age was 73 years, 89 older and 48 younger.

Images obtained from inside Wuhan after the closure showed long queues and empty shelves in supermarkets, while residents stocked up on what could be weeks of relative isolation. This seems to be an overreaction, as no restrictions were placed on trucks carrying supplies around the city, although many Chinese still have fond memories of shortages and deprivation in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

Such drastic measures are typical of the authoritarian Chinese Communist government, although their effectiveness in containing the epidemic remains unclear.

Local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places and urged government personnel to wear them to work and for traders to display signs for their visitors, Xinhua said government advice.

Xinhua cited the city’s anti-virus task force as saying that the measures were taken to “effectively cut the spread of the virus, resolutely curb the epidemic and ensure the health and safety of people” .

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting his boyfriend there. She said everything was normal at the time, before human-to-human transmission of the virus was confirmed. But things changed quickly.

“(My boyfriend) didn’t get much sleep yesterday. He disinfected his house and stocked up on instant noodles,” said Liu. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask.”

The significant increase in illnesses reported this week comes as millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, one of the largest annual migrations of people in the world. The Chinese are expected to make about 3 billion trips during the 40-day trip.

While public television CCTV has largely ignored the epidemic to highlight traditional festival celebrations, information has leaked out on events such as canceled temple fairs in cities like Beijing.

Analysts have predicted that the reported cases will continue to increase.

“Even if (the number of cases) is in the thousands, this would not surprise us,” said Galea of ​​the WHO, adding however that the number of cases is not an indicator of the severity of the epidemic, as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS epidemic that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed around 800 people, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, which developed from camels.

China wishes to avoid repeating errors in its management of SARS. For months, even after the disease spread around the world, China has parked patients in hotels and taken them to ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

In the current epidemic, China has been recognized for sharing information quickly, and President Xi Jinping said it was a priority.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must give priority to people’s lives and health,” said Xi. “There is a need to publish information on epidemics in a timely manner and to deepen international cooperation.”

Health authorities were taking extraordinary steps to prevent further person-to-person transmissions, placing suspected infected persons in plastic tubes and boxes on casters where air passed through the filters.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak were linked to people who worked or visited a seafood market, which has since been closed for investigation. Experts suspect the virus was first transmitted from wild animals, but the virus could also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or more contagious.

WHO is planning another meeting of scientific experts on Thursday on whether to recommend declaring the epidemic a global health emergency, which it defines as an “extraordinary event” which constitutes a risk for other countries and requires coordinated international response.

Many countries are examining travelers from China for the disease, especially those arriving from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a measure it also took during the SARS epidemic and in recent years due to Ebola. Most foreigners who go to North Korea are Chinese or travel through neighboring China.

