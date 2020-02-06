Coronavirus: China confirms death toll has risen to over 500

China reported that the number of deaths from the coronavirus increased from 73 to 563, as the number of confirmed cases jumped from 3,694 to 28,018.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more funds to help countries fight the spread of the disease as 5,400 people on two cruise ships in Asia are quarantined.

In the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health workers said that 20 people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been confirmed by the virus.

They will be dropped off when the ship docked and transferred to neighboring hospitals for further testing and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board had to deal with about two weeks in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

Other tests are pending on 171 other people who have experienced symptoms or have come into contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving a separate ship in Hong Kong.

Passengers and crew aboard the Hong Kong ship, the World Dream, are also examined after three passengers from a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus.

Territory leader Carrie Lam has announced that two terminals – including one where the cruise ship is currently in quarantine – will be closed.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has requested $ 675 million to help countries combat the expected spread of the virus.

He admitted that the sum was a lot, but said at a press conference that “it is much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparation now.”

Tedros said that in the past 24 hours, the United Nations health agency has experienced the largest increase in cases since the start of the epidemic.

According to the latest figures from Thursday morning, the number of confirmed cases jumped from 3,694 to 28,018.

Outside mainland China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths, one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines.

China has strongly defended its epidemic control measures and called on other nations not to go too far in their responses.

Countries “can assess the epidemic objectively, fairly, calmly and rationally, comply with authoritative and professional WHO recommendations, understand and support efforts to control the epidemics in China,” said the spokesperson. from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chenying at an online press conference.

“Fear is worse than any virus.”

While thousands of Hong Kong hospital workers went on strike to demand the complete closure of the border with mainland China, the city announced that all people entering the mainland, including residents of Hong Kong, must be quarantined for 14 days.

To treat the thousands of patients in its hard-hit central region, China built a new hospital in a matter of days and converted a gymnasium, exhibition hall and cultural center.

The patients were transferred to a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated rooms and isolation rooms in Wuhan.

A 1,500-bed hospital, also specially built for virus patients, is slated to open on Thursday.