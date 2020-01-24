Coronavirus: China Confirms First Death Outside Epicenter of Viral Epidemic

BEIJING – The National Health Commission of China reports that the number of cases of a new respiratory virus has risen to 830 with 25 deaths.

The Friday morning update also confirmed the first death outside of central Hubei province.

The health commission in Hebei, a province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and was the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic first detected last month.

THIS IS A NEWS UPDATE. The previous history of AP is below:

Chinese authorities decided on Thursday to lock down at least three cities with a total population of more than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has made hundreds sick and spread to others. other parts of the world during the busy lunar new year. travel period.

Unlimited closings are unmatched in size, encompassing more people than New York, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

Wuhan train station and airport, the epicenter of the epidemic, were closed and ferry, subway and bus services were interrupted. Normally, the busy streets, malls, restaurants, and other public spaces in the city of 11 million people were strangely quiet. The police checked all of the incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

RELATED: What Are Coronaviruses? Why US health officials screen airline passengers from China

Authorities have announced that similar measures will come into effect on Friday in neighboring towns of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, Internet cafes and other entertainment centers have also been closed.

In the capital, Beijing, authorities have canceled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are a must-see for festivals, to help control the spread of the virus. The Forbidden City, the Beijing palace complex that is now a museum, announced its closure indefinitely on Saturday.

At least 17 people died in the epidemic, all in and around Wuhan. Nearly 600 were infected, the vast majority of them in Wuhan, and many countries have started to screen travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, and difficulty. respiratory and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has decided not to declare the epidemic a global emergency at this time. Such a declaration can bring more money and other resources to counter a threat, but can also lead to economic restrictions damaging to trade and travel to the affected countries, making the decision politically cumbersome.

The decision “should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not think the situation is serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO is following this epidemic every minute of every day.”

Chinese officials have not specified the duration of the closings. While radical measures are typical of the Chinese Communist government, large-scale quarantines are rare in the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to fears of undermining people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of these measures is unclear.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, the WHO representative in China. “It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say that it will work or will not work.”

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Great Britain, said that the blockages seem scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I think it is not an unreasonable thing to do,” he said. “Anything that limits the movement of people during an epidemic would obviously work.”

RELATED: 1st Case of American Coronavirus Confirmed by the CDC

But Ball warned that any such quarantine should be strictly limited in time. He added, “You have to make sure that you communicate effectively why it is being done. Otherwise, you will lose people’s goodwill.”

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a three-day national quarantine while health workers went door-to-door in search of hidden cases. The funeral teams bringing together the corpses and the people transporting the sick to the Ebola centers were the only ones authorized to move freely. Frustrated residents have complained about food shortages.

In China, diseases caused by the newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China’s Hubei province. Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Most illnesses outside of China involve people who came from or had recently traveled from Wuhan.

Wuhan’s images showed long queues and empty shelves in supermarkets, while people stocked up on what could be weeks of isolation. This seemed to be an overreaction, as no restrictions were placed on trucks carrying supplies around the city, although many Chinese people have fond memories of shortages in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

Local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan station.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting his boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal then, before the virus transmission to anyone was confirmed. But things had changed quickly.

Her boyfriend “didn’t get much sleep yesterday. He sanitized his house and stocked up on instant noodles,” said Liu. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask.”

The sharp increase in disease comes as millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, one of the largest annual migrations of people in the world. The Chinese are expected to make about 3 billion trips during the 40-day trip.

Analysts have predicted that cases will continue to increase, although the increase in numbers is also partly due to increased surveillance.

“Even if (the cases) number in the thousands, this would not surprise us,” said WHO’s Galea, adding however that the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the epidemic as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold and the viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS epidemic that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which is believed to originate from camels.

China wishes to avoid repeating errors in its management of SARS. For months, even after the disease spread around the world, China has parked patients in hotels and taken them to ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts. This time, China was recognized for sharing information quickly, and President Xi Jinping said it was a priority.

Health officials are taking extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, placing suspected infected people in plastic tubes and boxes on wheels, with air passing through filters.

The first cases of the Wuhan epidemic were linked to people who worked or visited a seafood market, which is now closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but may also be changing. Mutations can make it more deadly or more contagious.

WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” which constitutes a risk for other countries and requires a coordinated international response. Global emergencies have been declared over the Zika virus in the Americas, the swine flu pandemic and polio.

Countries generally resist the idea that they are experiencing a crisis within their borders and can advocate vigorously for other control measures.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.