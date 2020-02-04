Coronavirus China evacuated pregnant woman remains isolated at home in Perth

Two people who were evacuated to Christmas Island from Wuhan are being subjected to further tests after they were initially unable to get rid of the corona virus.

The island’s medical staff assessed all passengers who came to the island last night, taking a closer look at 14.

Only 241 passengers were brought to Christmas Island overnight. A heavily pregnant woman and her partner were sent back to Perth on board a Royal Flying Doctor aircraft.

The paramedics were completely covered when they met the couple on the asphalt.

The couple were then transferred to an ambulance and driven out of the complex. They were allowed to go home now, but must be quarantined for the next two weeks.

The Chief Health Officer of Western Australia, Dr. Andrew Robertson said that if the woman goes to work during this time, the hospitals in Perth will be prepared.

“Our employees are used to treating patients at high risk of infection. This is nothing new for these employees, they know what they are doing and they do it every day,” he said.

“There are many negative pressure rooms in our hospitals.”

According to the Department of Health, there is no risk to the public as 243 people are to be returned to Australia in Western Australia.

So far, 12 people in Western Australia have been tested for the corona virus and all have been resolved.