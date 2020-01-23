Coronavirus: China extends the travel ban to two other cities

January 23 (UPI) – Chinese officials extended travel restrictions to two more cities on Thursday, one of which should be banned to curb the spread of a deadly corona virus.

China has blocked access to the major port city of Wuhan, where the outbreak occurred, but the authorities have put Huanggang and Ezhou on the blacklist. Huanggang, like Wuhan before, was also banned.

7 million people live in Huanggang, 30 miles east of Wuhan, and 1 million in Ezhou.

Chinese officials also said that certain vehicles leaving Wuhan have stricter regulations to prevent potentially infected people from spreading the virus outside the restricted area. And drivers and leaders should all be monitored and disinfected, it said in a note.

Chinese scientists used to say that the coronavirus may come from a snake. The researchers published the results in the Journal of Medical Virology, according to which the virus is most likely to be transmitted from the snake to humans – a multi-banded krait or a Chinese cobra.

Scientists performed a sequence analysis of the virus isolated from a patient and compared it to other animals. In doing so, they found that the two snakes common in southeast China are the most likely source.

“Our results suggest that the snake is the most likely wildlife reservoir,” the team wrote.

The researchers called for further research to confirm that snakes serve as reservoirs for the virus, but said their results “are of great importance in effectively fighting the outbreak.”

Patients contracted the mystery virus last month, which was later identified by the World Health Organization as a coronavirus and classified as 2019-nCoV. The origin was traced to a fish market in Wuhan that sells various live animals, including snakes, chickens and bats.

The virus, which is similar to the virus that caused an SARS outbreak in the early 2000s that killed hundreds of people in China, has since crossed the border, and cases have occurred in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and reported to the United States. In China, at least 17 people have died and nearly 600 have become ill.

Chinese officials partially blocked Wuhan before the New Year’s weekend, which is expected to see millions traveling around the country. The partial closure came into effect on Thursday at 10 a.m. and stopped all transports inside and outside the city. Trains, planes, buses, subways and ferries were shut down and highways were closed.

“People who do not meet the requirements must be treated by the authorities in accordance with their respective duties and laws,” the Wuhan government said in a statement.

The WHO will meet again on Thursday to decide whether the outbreak is an “emergency for public health of international interest”.

“Our team in China is working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak,” said WHO Director General Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. “We’ll have a lot more to say (Thursday).”