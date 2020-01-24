coronavirus China Super Spreader infected 14 health workers

Of all the alarming aspects of the rapidly spreading new virus in Wuhan, China, this is perhaps the most alarming: a single patient has infected 14 healthcare workers.

This is called a “super spreader” and disease detectives are on the patient’s trail. This is an element to stop the spread of this coronavirus, in which 17 people were killed and more than 500 infected in five different countries, including the United States.

Super spreaders are a crucial part of an outbreak. Think of Mary Mallon or “Typhoid Mary”, who was responsible for the spread of typhoid in New York in the early 20th century.

A single patient infected 14 healthcare workers. (CNN)

Or the Chinese doctor who spread SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome in four different countries in 2003. Or the individual patient in a South Korean hospital, who infected 82 people with MERS or respiratory syndrome in the Middle East in 2015.

The Wuhan virus is a cousin of SARS and MERS. All three are corona viruses.

The presence of a super-broadcaster in Wuhan suggests that the virus can spread easily, said Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota.

He calls them “super slingshots” because they release the virus – for example when sneezing or coughing – in larger quantities than most other people.

“All you need is a super shed to say, ‘This dog is going to hunt,'” he said. “It really speaks for the potential for the transmission of this virus.”

He added that there are probably more super spreaders – or shedders – of the Wuhan coronavirus than this one patient.

“If we have a super shredder, it means we will have more super shredders,” he said. “If there is one, there will be more.”

The Osterholm team at the Center for Infection Research and Policy examines the super spreader. Research has found that there are perhaps more healthcare workers in or near Wuhan who are infected than the 14 that the health official said earlier this week.

Super spreader for coronavirus outbreaks

The mayor of Wuhan said on Tuesday that a patient had distributed the coronavirus to a doctor and 13 nurses.

The mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said a patient had not been screened for the virus before he was admitted to the Wuhan Union Hospital for neurosurgery and fever occurred after the operation. Zhou, who spoke on CCTV state television, did not indicate when this happened.

Osterholm said his team’s research shows that 20 healthcare workers have been infected by patients, the other six cases may have been in hospitals in Wuhan and the nearby city of Huanggang.

Public health officials are trying to avoid devastating super spreader events that have happened to SARS and MERS.

In 2003, a Chinese doctor who stayed at the Metropolis Hotel in Guangzhou infected other hotel guests, who then traveled back to Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. In Singapore alone, 94 cases of SARS are attributable to the hotel, according to the WHO.

In 2015 there were five overarching MERS events in hospitals in South Korea. In one case, a single patient spread the infection to 82 other people.

The impact was huge. Two South Korean hospitals were closed, nearly 17,000 people had to be quarantined, and the economic loss was estimated at 9.3 trillion won ($ 8.5 billion). A total of 186 people became infected in the South Korean MERS outbreak and 38 died, according to the WHO.