Coronavirus: China’s new export restrictions on medical supplies are bad for business and the world, insiders say

The new Chinese restrictions on the export of coronavirus-related medical supplies not only affect domestic manufacturers, but could leave countries that are still fighting Covid-19 with a huge deficit of essential items, industry experts said.

Beijing said Wednesday that only those manufacturers with accreditation to sell their products in China can export test kits, surgical masks, protective gowns, fans and infrared thermometers, regardless of whether they have the quality certificates required to sell in Europe or the United States.

The companies described the ruling as unreasonable and appealed for it to be lifted so they could ship their goods – many of which are now stored in factories and ports – to the places where they are most needed. In the meantime, foreign buyers are rushing to get enough supplies from legitimate Chinese suppliers.

The change of rule came amid growing concerns overseas about the quality of some Chinese medical products. Spain rejected a batch of Covid-19 rapid test kits made by Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology last week claiming that they were not accurate enough.

China is the world’s largest manufacturer of protective masks and clothing, and since the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control at home, it has been able to export a larger percentage of its production.

As of Saturday, nearly 1.1 million people worldwide had been infected with the virus, with the death toll approaching 59,000.

Several trade groups representing medical device manufacturers in the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu have petitioned their local governments and customs agencies to allow them to ship their products to help offset an economic downturn at home, they said. industry experts.

The director of a company in Jiangsu that manufactures rapid test kits for Covid-19 said he expected the new export restrictions will cost the company over 500 million yuan ($ 70.3 million).

“It is not reasonable for the government to suffocate almost an entire industry simply because of a single company,” he said.

When the coronavirus began to spread to China, Beijing granted 23 local manufacturers of special test kits licenses to sell their goods at home. Under the new restrictions, these companies can now sell their products abroad, while those with European or American certification, but not a local license, can no longer.

“We support the government in an attempt to strengthen quality controls, but there are other ways to do it,” said the manager, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the problem.

“The quality of many manufacturers (who do not have sales licenses on the domestic market) is very good. We have already been authorized to sell in the EU and the United States,” he said.

The owner of a Guangdong-based company that makes medical protective clothing, who also asked not to be named, said it would take three to six months to obtain a license to sell its products in China.

“We are very sad that we cannot send clothes to our customers who are running to save lives,” he said.

“It should also have been a good opportunity to hire workers in an overall weak economy in China.”

A Hong Kong lawyer said he was close to completing an agreement to sell hundreds of thousands of masks to the United States when Beijing introduced the new export ban.

While the rule was “probably for the best in the long run”, it was limiting people’s ability to obtain essential supplies in those places where there was an immediate need, he said.

Chinese factories are working around the clock to meet the global demand for medical equipment. According to industry data, over 15,500 companies have installed mask production lines in response to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, bringing the country’s daily production to 160 million.

The new export restrictions came after complaints about the quality of some Chinese medical products. Photo: EPA-EFE

Alex Capri, a senior member visiting the National University of Singapore Business School, said the shortage of face masks and other medical products would lead countries to transfer critical industries to reduce their dependence on China.

Furthermore, the tendency of governments to order factories to produce medical supplies for internal sales only would distort supply chains and, when the coronavirus subsides, those chains would be redundant, he said.

Lee Yuen Chak, director of AEM Enterprises, a Hong Kong-based company that supplies medical equipment to African countries, said buyers should understand that Beijing was serious about applying more stringent quality control measures.

“At this critical juncture, when almost every country in the world looks to China for the supply of critically needed medical supplies, buyers need to be confident that the Chinese government is not adopting a laissez faire market attitude,” he said.

Only China has had the speed and ability to supply the quantity of medical supplies required by the rest of the world, he said.

Lee said his company tried to find products from South Korea, but the production capacity of the East Asian nation “pales in comparison to China” and its prices were higher.

“China understands the gravity of its role in the fight against the global scourge of Covid-19, but must do so with full responsibility and integrity. The new rules show that it has gone up to that role,” he said.

