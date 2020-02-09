Coronavirus: China’s virus mortality exceeds SARS, but there are more and more cases

Important points:

The death toll in China rose 89 to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the death toll in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. However, fewer new cases have been reported, suggesting that the spread of the virus may slow down as other nations step up their efforts to fight the disease. In the 24 hours that ended at midnight on Saturday, approximately 2,656 new virus cases were reported, most of them in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients fell ill in December. This is a decrease of around 20% compared to the 3,399 newly reported cases in the previous 24-hour period. “This means that the common control mechanism of different regions and the strict preventive and control measures have worked,” said a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Mi Feng, at a press conference. New cases were also reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Spain on Sunday. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China. “Dramatic slowdowns” in the rate of spread of the disease should begin this month when containment is working, “said Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Columbia University Infection and Immunity Center. He assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities in the outbreak of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. CONTINUE READING:

• Wuhan virus: what should passengers and travelers know? Warmer weather will reduce the virus’ ability to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where it can be transmitted more easily, Lipkin said in an online press conference. However, he said, if after the New Year holidays, which have been extended to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, new cases occur and people return to work, we would know that we are in trouble. The death toll passed 774 people believed to have died from SARS, another virus outbreak that originated in China. The total number of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new virus far exceeds the 8,098 suffered by SARS. The latest developments:

JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, VIETNAM, MALAYSIA, SPAIN REPORT NEW CASES

Japan reported six other cases involving 3,700 passengers and crew on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the number of infections on the ship to 70. The new cases affect an American passenger in the 1970s and five crew members – four Filipinos and one Ukrainian. South Korea reported a new case to a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong province in southern China and increased her number to 27. The family members, a 51-year-old South Korean man and a 37-year-old Chinese woman, were later confirmed infected on Sunday. Vietnam reported the 14th case. The health ministry said she was a 55-year-old woman in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi, where six previous patients were infected. Malaysia reported the 17th case. The virus was diagnosed earlier in the son-in-law of the 65-year-old woman. Spain confirmed its second case on Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean. The first case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off Northwest Africa.

HONG KONG REPORTS QUARANTINE CRUISE SHIP

The 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members of the Dream World cruise ship were released from quarantine after the Hong Kong authorities said the crew’s tests did not reveal any infections. The ship was isolated after being diagnosed with eight passengers in mainland China last month. Port official Leung Yiu-hon said some passengers with symptoms were negative, but there was no need to test them all because they had no contact with the infected Chinese passengers. Meanwhile, Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China. Carrie Lam, the general manager of the territory, declined the request of some hospital workers and others to completely seal the border.

DOCTOR MOTHER WANTS EXPLANATION

The mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released on Sunday that she wanted a statement from authorities who blamed him for warning about the virus in December. The death of Li Wenliang, 34, caused severe public anger about the officials in Wuhan. Some postings left on his microblog account said that officials should have consequences for Li’s abuse. “My child was summoned by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign a reminder,” said Lu Shuyun in the video, which was distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcasting platform. “We won’t give up unless they give us an explanation.” The video shows flowers in her house with a note: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

WUHAN OPENS A NEW HOSPITAL, FARMERS PROMISE SUPPORT

A two-week hospital with 1,500 beds in Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants at the center of the outbreak, admitted its first patients on Saturday, the government said. Another 1000-bed hospital that was built in 10 days opened last week. The government of the surrounding Hubei province will pay subsidies to farmers, other food producers and supermarkets, and tax breaks will be given to companies that donate to anti-virus work, the official Xinhua news agency said. Overtime for employees of companies producing medical care is subsidized. China’s leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease, and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price spikes from panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and surrounding cities has been cut off. Two more flights from Wuhan to American citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives landed in the United States, the State Department said. A spokesman said more than 800 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan. A plane with 200 people from Wuhan landed in the UK on Sunday. The UK’s second evacuation flight, according to official figures, carried 105 British nationals and 95 citizens of other European countries, as well as family members. Passengers are quarantined in a hotel for 14 days. Dozens of repatriated Brazilians, some of whom had small Brazilian flags, landed on Sunday morning at an air base in Goias State, where they will be quarantined for the next 18 days. A charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and a toddler are quarantined for 14 days. In other parts of China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest asked residential communities to close their gates and examine visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

FRANCE CLOSES SCHOOLS, ITALIAN STUDENTS COMING HOME FROM CHINA

France closed two schools and tried to reassure holidaymakers in the Alps after five Britons became infected with the virus in a ski area. France strengthened a travel warning and recommended visiting China only for “imperative reasons”. Italy advised students returning from China to stay away from school for two weeks after the government reported three cases.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SENDING EXPERTS

The WHO director-general said he would send experts to China on Monday or Tuesday. When asked whether members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were included, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied, “We hope so.”