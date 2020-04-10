Coronavirus: Chinese production prices drop further in March, with consumer inflation falling

The Chinese manufacturing sector continued to suffer from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in March, as data released on Friday showed that factory closing prices contracted at a faster rate last month.

The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 1.5% yoy last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) .

This was worse than the 0.4 percent drop in February and the 1.1 percent drop in a Bloomberg analyst survey.

China’s consumer price index (CPI), meanwhile, rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 5.2 percent increase in February, NBS said. Analysts interviewed by Bloomberg expected an inflation rate of 4.9 percent.

China has been monitoring the internal coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks, allowing authorities to loosen some of the draconian restrictions aimed at curbing the disease and kickstarting the economy in the process.

On Wednesday, the authorities lifted a blockade imposed in late January in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the epidemic.

However, with much of the world still grappling with the outbreak, export orders for Chinese manufacturers are slumping, raising fears over a shock of second-wave demand that could see China’s economic growth drop below 3%. in 2020.

“The divergence in consumer and producer price growth shows that there is still enormous pressure on businesses and the economy,” said Wu Qi, senior member of the Beijing think tank Pangoal Institution.

China’s consumer price inflation slowed in March at its weakest pace from a 3.8 percent rise in October 2019.

Within the IPC, pork prices rose 116.4 percent from a year earlier, down from the 132.5 percent jump in February.

The prices of basic meat – believed to be the largest element in the consumer goods basket used to calculate the CPI – began to subside as transport gradually normalized, slaughterhouses resumed work and local administrations sales of pork stocks increased, NBS said.

Overall, food prices fell 3.8% from the previous month, but were 18.3% higher than the previous year.

Non-food prices rose 0.7 percent from the previous year, while consumer goods prices rose 6.2 percent and service prices rose 1.1 percent. The basic CPI, which excludes energy and food, increased by 1.2% year-on-year.

While the drop in factory opening prices showed that China’s recovery from coronavirus shutdowns still had a long way to go, other economic indicators are starting to show signs of improvement.

Last week’s data showed strong sentiment among Chinese producers in March, although analysts warned that the increase mainly reflected the resumption of business in March after a meager February, when the country was actually shut down due to the coronavirus, rather than a return to normal economic activity.

The Official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second largest economy – was 52.0 in March, compared to an all-time low of 35.7 in February. .

The Chinese non-manufacturing PMI – an indicator of sentiment in the services and construction sectors – also returned to 52.3 from 29.6 in February, another historical low.

Analysts generally agree that the Chinese economy is expected to rebound in the second quarter starting in April, although there is debate about how strong the recovery will be.

Weak demand for Chinese artifacts could push the PPI to an even lower level in the coming months, said Liu Xuezhi, senior researcher at the Bank of Communications.

“It will depend on how quickly the construction of the Chinese infrastructure can progress and whether overseas orders can recover once the global pandemic is contained,” he said.

The central government is urging businesses to resume operations and increase support in an attempt to reverse the economy from what should be a contraction in the first quarter.

