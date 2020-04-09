Coronavirus: Chinese textile exporters prepare for pain amid waves of canceled orders abroad

The most frequent question that Jeremy Maclaurin has received from Chinese textile and clothing manufacturers in the past few days is: when will our next orders arrive?

MacLaurin manages China Textile Traders, which helps brands from the southern Chinese manufacturing center in Guangdong province, as well as from other Asian countries such as Vietnam.

Normally at this time of year, brands are looking for new product samples to use for the winter season, he said.

But the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the entire fashion supply cycle and is threatening to cut orders in the coming months, making it very difficult to answer manufacturers’ questions.

“At the moment, we are still catching up with the post-lunar New Year’s orders. We only expect that once these orders are executed, we will have three or four very quiet months, probably until August or September,” MacLaurin said on the phone from his office in Vietnam.

The situation for Chinese exporters has changed dramatically in the past two months. In February, they were unable to work on overseas orders due to draconian blockades imposed by the Chinese government.

In March, most were able to resume operations, but were therefore forced to stop or reduce production after the pandemic turned into a real crisis in the United States and Europe, closing stores and leading brands to cancel orders.

This has significantly highlighted one of the major Chinese industries – textile and clothing production – which has slowly lost market share in Vietnam and Bangladesh in recent years, where labor is cheaper.

Last year, the value of the country’s textile and clothing exports fell 1.85% from a year earlier to $ 271 billion, according to Chinese Customs Administration data.

Shipments dropped an additional 20% to $ 29 billion in the first two months of this year as the Chinese economy was hit by the coronavirus.

About 86% of large and small manufacturers in 28 textile industrial estates across China resumed work by the end of March, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council, an industrial group supervised by the State Council, government cabinet. Chinese.

But in a survey of 190 companies in the last week of March, over 60% said that their current export orders were less than half of normal levels, with just over 50% of respondents saying that their production had reached 80% capacity.

“The entire export-oriented supply chain is facing pressure, so production capacity has started to decline,” said the board.

In Keqiao, a textile production and distribution center in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, the lack of new orders from abroad and the delay of normal spring fairs due to the coronavirus epidemic put producers and operators in limbo.

James Wang, sales director of Puhong Textile, which mainly supplies fabrics to manufacturers in Vietnam and Bangladesh, said he was fired for nearly two weeks after returning to the office in early March.

It was a similar story for the export department staff of some large textile companies in the area, he added, adding that at the moment there wasn’t much he could do about it.

“If we develop new products for customers now, the cost could be high considering expensive delivery costs due to the virus. And if buyers don’t place orders, our efforts would be in vain,” said Wang.

Even export-oriented textile companies find it difficult to switch to production for the domestic market because it would require major changes in the way they operate. Many do not have large warehouses for storing finished products and should adjust to longer bill pay periods common in domestic trade.

Some producers had turned to live streaming to sell their products to domestic consumers, although not everyone agreed that it was a winning strategy.

“It is difficult to sell a piece of fabric via live streaming because it is not a finished product like a garment,” said Cherry Song, general manager of Shuangsuo Textile, based in Keqaio, whose main market for textiles was Bangladesh .

“Customers still want to see the real product to decide if they want to place orders. So the advantage of live streaming is minimal.”

Bach Zhang, a small textile manufacturer from Keqiao, said he thought he was trading personal protective equipment as masks because textile orders from the United States and Europe have dried up. But reduced profits, unstable market prices, and stricter rules on medical supplies exports in the past few weeks have made the idea less attractive.

Keqiao’s export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Last year, district exports rose 15.6 percent year-on-year, well above total Chinese export growth of 5 percent. But in the first two months of the year, Keqiao’s exports fell nearly 20% from the previous year, according to the local government.

Daily traffic to Shaoxing Textile City, a large textile trade in Keqiao, is only half of its normal volume almost two months after reopening in mid-February, local exporters and traders said.

The wave of canceled orders abroad also extended to upstream industries – such as the production of cotton yarn and chemical fibers – in the textile and clothing supply chain.

The price of polyester staple fiber, a material commonly used to make sportswear, plummeted from 7,005 yuan (992 USD) per ton earlier this year to 5,200 yuan per ton this week, in part due to the sharp drop. of the price of oil, from which it is made.

During the positive periods of previous years, the reduction in raw material costs could offset the rise in wages in the Chinese labor-intensive textile and clothing manufacturing sector. But the lower material costs caused by the unprecedented global economic impact of coronavirus have proven to be of little help as there are so few orders to fulfill.

Song, from Shuangsuo Textile, said that her company normally purchased materials when orders arrived, but some manufacturers had stockpiled before the Lunar New Year, anticipating that prices would rise after the holidays. Now they cannot sell the materials without suffering great losses.

Gaurav Sharma, sales and procurement manager of the Chinese company Yukun Group for the textile and clothing sector, said that his activity on the mainland was paralyzed.

The company’s factory in Hubei, about 50 km from the initial epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus, employed 450 to 500 workers, but would likely remain a “ghost building” for some time, even after the government cleared the blocks across the cities this week.

Despite signs that China is keeping the epidemic in check, Hong Kong-based Sharma is worried that customers may not be mentally ready to do business in the country anytime soon, worried that something might go again in the future.

“At the moment I am doing three things: I am in a lifeboat, which means that I will do everything possible when orders arrive. I also look for new opportunities (to sell clothing products). And I also looked for options other than procurement (for the fashion industry), “said Sharma.

