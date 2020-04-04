Coronavirus: Christopher Cross confirms he has COVID-19

“I’m sorry to report that I am amongst the increasing range of Individuals who tested favourable for the COVID-19 virus,” singer-songwriter Christopher Cross discovered in a Fb publish Friday.

The Grammy- and Oscar-successful artist, regarded for early 1980s hits “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Topic (Finest That You Can Do)” from the film “Arthur,” claimed he is not hospitalized but included, “This is possibly the worst illness I have at any time experienced.”

“For those of you who still do not imagine the COVID-19 virus is genuine, or feel it is a ‘hoax’ or element of some conspiracy, my tips to you is to understand correct now that this is a lethal ailment spreading like wildfire through the entire world,” Cross, who lives in Austin, Texas, wrote on Facebook.

Cross’ social media submit ongoing with a plea for people to self-quarantine at residence in the course of the pandemic, and concluded: “Wherever you are in the world, let us all be kind to one particular a further. Only if we get the job done together can we defeat COVID-19.”

Just before the pandemic strike the U.S., Cross, 68, was scheduled to execute this 7 days at Austin’s Paramount Theatre as part of a tour to rejoice the 40th anniversary of his debut album, “Christopher Cross,” which served Cross sweep all 4 important classes at the 1981 Grammy Awards ceremony: Album of the 12 months, Report of the Yr, Music of the Yr and Greatest New Artist.

Billie Eilish repeated that uncommon feat this yr.

Cross also received an Oscar for “Arthur’s Topic (Very best That You Can Do)” in 1982.

He’s the most up-to-date addition to a expanding list of musicians who say they’ve analyzed good for COVID-19, which includes Sara Bareilles and Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson.

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for TV’s “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” died Wednesday of coronavirus issues, his longtime attorney, Josh Grier, explained to Usa These days.

Contributing: Gary Dinges

