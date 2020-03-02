coronavirus-circumstance-confirmed-in-new-hampshire

A New Hampshire resident who is a health care employee has tested constructive for the novel coronavirus soon after returning from a trip to Italy in the state’s first presumptive scenario of the fast spreading and fatal respiratory virus, officials confirmed Monday.

The grownup patient from Grafton County is “not unwell adequate to call for hospitalization” and is self-isolating at dwelling, mentioned New Hampshire point out epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

The person not long ago returned from travel to Italy and notified their healthcare supplier just after establishing “mild” fever and respiratory indicators, Chan explained.

“This is not an occasion that we consider represents wider spread group transmission,” Chan reported.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Well being CEO Joanne Conroy advised reporters the affected individual is an worker of the healthcare program and said the firm is operating to detect anybody who has been in get hold of with the specific believed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

The case is regarded as a “presumptive positive” mainly because it however requirements to be confirmed by the CDC, Chan explained.

“The most significant message we can get out is the state is geared up. We know that the hazard amount does stay lower,” Gov. Chris Sununu claimed, noting the state is geared up to offer with “any issues” that may well occur.

The new coronavirus, identified as COVID-19, was 1st discovered in Wuhan Town, Hubei Province China, and has considering the fact that distribute to at minimum 50 other nations around the world, like the U.S.

“It is important for absolutely everyone in our communities to acquire the good an infection manage techniques to cease transmission of not only this new virus but of any virus,” Chan mentioned.

All those steps incorporate frequent hand-washing, keeping away from touching the palms, nose and mouth and steering clear of get hold of with unwell people today.

The U.S. expects a lot more scenarios by journey, as properly as a lot more man or woman-to-person distribute and neighborhood transmission of this virus. The CDC and New Hampshire are conducting aggressive containment efforts, including ongoing use of isolation and quarantine steps to lessen introductions and spread of the virus.

Because COVID-19, and all respiratory diseases, are most normally distribute via respiratory droplets, inhabitants really should just take the identical precautions as these recommended to prevent the distribute of influenza