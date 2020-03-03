[Coronavirus circumstance confirmed in North Carolina]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP, ABC News) – North Carolina’s governor states a person in the point out has analyzed favourable for the quickly-spreading coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper reported in a news release Tuesday that the man or woman from Wake County examined constructive for the virus following traveling to the state of Washington. The individual was uncovered at a long-phrase care facility in Washington state where by there is at present an outbreak.

The governor reported the human being is carrying out nicely and is in isolation at home.

North Carolina is at minimum the 15th point out to report a situation of the virus.

North Carolina well being officials carried out the exam and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Facilities for Sickness Regulate and Avoidance for affirmation.