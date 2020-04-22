Coronavirus claims the lives of five more health professionals

(L – R) Sharon Bamford and husband Malcolm, who also died, Ann Shepherd, Charlie Goodwin, Ian Reynolds and Dr. Yusuf Patel died after catching the virus (photos: Athena / BPM / Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust)

A nurse who died just a few days after her husband, a “compassionate” Mental Health Advisor and a “totally dedicated” paramedic are one of the five latest health workers who died after catching a coronavirus.

Thousands of healthcare professionals go to the pandemic front every day, and many retire or are transferred to Covid-19 pop-up hospitals. Unfortunately, according to NursingNotes, the number of heroic NHS employees and care workers who died of the virus exceeded 100, although the government number is much lower.

Recent deaths include a “highly thinking” nurse who died just days after her partner’s death. The couple have recently become grandparents. Ancillary nurse, Sharon Bamford, 63, who worked in the hematology / oncology department at Swansea Singleton Hospital, died on Tuesday in the intensive care unit after a positive virus test.

Her death occurred a few days after the death of her husband Malcolm Bamford (73), who also became infected with the virus. They abandon two sons, Craig and Christian, who were also in hospital with Covid 19, but have since been released.

Sharon and Malcolm Bamford died within days of each other (photo: Swansea Bay University Health Board / Athena Pictures)

The couple have recently become grandparents (photo: Wales News Service)

In tribute to Sharon, the director of Singleton Hospital, Jan Worthing, said: “Sharon was very thoughtful by all patients who used the services and loved by her colleagues and friends on the team.

“Sharon’s sad death will leave a huge void in the band and the Singleton family.

“Our thoughts and condolences are of course with their sons Craig and Chris at this devastating time, with the loss of both Sharon and Malcolm. We extend our sincerest condolences to the Sharon family, friends and colleagues in this unusually sad time. “

The Health Council now offers special support to Sharon’s colleagues who are trying to accept her death.

In the meantime there were tributes to the “always smiling” lifeguard who died earlier this week after Covid-19 infection.

Ian Reynolds was a well-known paramedical next to the pitch at Selhurst Park (photo: Facebook)

Ian Reynolds, 53, has worked as a paramedic for 32 years and has been a member of the medical team at Selhurst Park for the past eight years. His wife and two sons survived him, one of whom, Jack, is also a member of the stretcher crew at Crystal Palace.

The Crystal Palace football club paid tribute to him and said he was a “beloved friend” and friend.

Colleague Dr. Amir Pakravan said: “As a person he was the best friend you could wish for, always smiling, calm and carefree and an avid fan of Palace.

“As a colleague he was extremely professional, reliable, approachable, very experienced and competent and always ready to help. He was a complete package and an absolute joy at work. “

Dr Pakravan said: “Our medical team will not be the same without Ian. Everyone’s thoughts at Crystal Palace FC are his family and friends. Rest in peace, Ian. “

Mr. Reynolds worked in New Addington, where he also served as Unison’s representative, as well as the main link between the London Ambulance Service and all nursing homes in Croydon.

He was described as “absolute joy” to work (photo: Crystal Palace FC)

A union spokesman said he embodies all their values, adding that he was: “A wise, experienced and popular man who had time for everyone and could relate to his colleagues, members and patients – regardless of their origin or identity – with ease who he liked in everyone he met.

They said they “don’t make them like Ian anymore,” who has always been “available to you with wise words and irrelevant jokes equally, adding that he will” deeply miss “.

Another paramedic who was “totally devoted” to his work also lost his life due to the coronavirus. Charlie Goodwin, 61, who worked for over 20 years as an ambulance driver for First 4 Care, died on Monday.

He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital with breathing difficulties on April 8 and obtained a positive result for the virus before being admitted to intensive care. But after 11 “extremely hard days” he died, said his 26-year-old wife, Julie.

Goodwin leaves behind three children, 26-year-old Katherine, 32-year-old Sara and 25-year-old Sara, who said that his father was “a man who gave 110 percent of his work and family.”

Charlie Goodwin has worked with passion for over 20 years as an ambulance driver for First 4 Care (photo: BPM Media)

Julie said her husband was “very nice,” adding: “He was totally devoted to his work. He loved this job and wanted to get there immediately (during a pandemic).

“I had so much news from his colleagues. He was so well thought out at work. “

She added: “We could not go to the hospital and I could not go to the hospital with him and we could not even go to him in the chapel of rest. We can only have 15 people at his funeral. It was really hard. This is terrible. But I have a really good family and good friends. I just want to tell people to stay and not be stupid.

Jonathan Lightbody, Managing Director of First 4 Care, praised Mr. Goodwin, saying he was “very respected” and “a true gentleman who gave everything” and “always with a cheeky smile.”

He added: “Charlie had a positive impact on many, and colleagues couldn’t help but were inspired by Charlie’s work ethics and dedication. I would like to have a Charlies band, but of course we can’t … Charlie was an exceptional Charlie.

“Pioneer” Dr. Yusuf Patel became the fifth family doctor who died of a virus in Great Britain

Coronavirus absorbed the lives of the fifth family doctor in the UK, Dr. Yusuf Patel, 61, who returned to the front line after curing pancreatic cancer.

The GP who founded Woodgrange Medical Practice at Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate in East London, died on Monday.

Dr. Patel, who was described as a “pioneer” in medicine, had Gujarati heritage and came to Great Britain as a child from Malawi. He qualified at Sheffield Medical School in 1984 before completing GP training at Blackburn.

Practice said in a statement: “With a very heavy heart we must inform you about the sad loss of GP director Dr. Yusuf Ismail Patel and the founder of the Woodgrange NHS medical clinic.

“After a brave fight with Covid, Dr. Patel finally suffered his illness on Monday, April 20.

“This is a tragic loss for all his family, friends, colleagues and patients. Pain is immeasurable. He touched and enriched many lives, and we miss him so much. “

Ann Shepherd has been described as “a phenomenal character full of glamor” (Photo: Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust)

Tribute was also given to Mental Health Advisor Ann Shepherd, who worked for 26 years at the Moir Medical Center at Long Eaton in Derbyshire.

The 80-year-old who had health problems died in the hospital this week after being infected with a virus, said the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Her colleagues said her “support for other members of the practitioner and her contribution to practice was excellent,” adding that “you could always rely on her for honest and compassionate advice to patients and staff.”

Ifti Majid, Managing Director of Trust, said: “Ann was a great friend, highly valued by everyone she worked with. She was truly dedicated to her work and her patients and was inspirational in her field. She was also a phenomenal character, full of color and brightness.

“Ann has always found time for her team members. I understand that even after her temporary diagnosis, Covid-19 Ann will call to see if my colleagues are okay and if they need support.

“Ann was a real professional who touched the lives of many people. She made a huge change in the lives of many people and was highly respected by patients and colleagues.

“Ann is a very sad loss for the trust and people she worked with at the Moir Medical Center. My thoughts are with Ann’s family, her many friends and colleagues at this very sad moment. “

For more such stories, check our news page.





