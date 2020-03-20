Coronavirus closure: Seminole casinos to close Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Seminole casinos in Florida will shut on Friday, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming announce Friday afternoon.

Florida reporting 520 whole conditions of coronavirus, together with 474 Florida people and 46 non-Florida inhabitants

Most public beaches in Tampa Bay area to shut down

Florida educational facilities will stay closed via at least April 15, districts currently being asked to be prepared to quite possibly extend educational calendars by June 30

Condition universities canceling standard commencements, continuing with digital classes for remainder of semester

All Seminole casinos will shut at 6 p.m.

Resort attendees will be contacted right to accommodate scheduling needs.

Seminole Gaming stated the conclusion was “not taken evenly,” as it employs just about 14,000 crew users in the point out.

“The aim has been to shield their livelihood without jeopardizing general public protection. We have now achieved a issue where by we do not experience comfortable taking that risk,” a assertion from Seminole Gaming reads.

The closure impacts the pursuing casinos:

Seminole Difficult Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Seminole On line casino Brighton

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & On line casino Hollywood

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Seminole Typical Casino (Hollywood)

